TEWKSBURY — On Monday, July 3, 2023 the Town of Tewksbury will celebrate Independence Day with a full day of family fun activities and a grand fireworks display.
The Tewksbury Patriotic Committee announced a schedule of all activities that will take place at the Livingston Street Recreation Center, starting with a continental breakfast sponsored by the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Donna’s Donuts.
The breakfast will take place in the tent behind the Recreation Center and will be served from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
All are welcome to participate in track and field games from 9 to 10 a.m.
Independence Day contests will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 11 a.m.
This years contests are the Decorated Doll Carriage Contest for ages 3 to 6, Bicycle Decoration Contest for ages 2 to 8, Lil Mr. & Ms. Tewksbury Contest for ages 2 to 4, and a Basketball Free Throw Contest for all ages.
For those who do not wish to compete in these events, there will be plenty of games and activities for all, including water balloon toss, bologna toss, face painting, and arts & crafts activities.
The annual Pie and Watermelon Eating Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to noon.
After the contests, all are welcome to enjoy a lunch of hot dogs and ice cream provided by the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, Tewksbury Knights of Columbus, the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Patriotic Committee.
Lunch will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
Evening events will begin at 6 p.m. with entertainment provided by DJ Joe Booch.
The day's celebration will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display that will begin at 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).
For questions on the Independence Day celebration events, please contact Mark Kratman at 978-726-2912 or MarkKratman@gmail.com.
