TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health held a show cause hearing on Aug. 26, 2021 for Oliveira Farm, located at 199 Marston St., last week. Member Tony Boschetti was not present.
The farm, which slaughters animals for religious and ethnic communities in the region, has been the focus of numerous animal cruelty and public health concerns for years.
According to members of the board and transcripts of public meetings, the farm has been given numerous opportunities to rectify its situation, provide a work plan, file progress reports, and employ consultants in an effort to come into compliance and improve conditions, but has failed to do so.
Complicating matters is a jurisdictional issue between the town and the state department of public health, the FDA and other agencies who oversee farms, slaughter and animal cruelty. The farm was accused of animal cruelty for the alleged dragging and decapitation of a cow in 2019.
Representatives for the farm were not present when the hearing began at 6 p.m. despite being notified. Town Counsel Kevin Feeley reiterated for the record that representatives of the farm did acknowledge receipt of notification of the hearing.
Vilmaria Maldonado and Eileen Oliveira arrived 19 minutes into the meeting. Maldonado described herself as an advocate for the farm, but member Robert Scarano explained that only a family member would be addressed as a representative of the farm.
The hearing was for removal of unpermitted animals on the property and to address a farm operations management plan which the board had required in 2019. Health director Shannon Sullivan explained that on Aug. 23, an order was served to remove ducks on the property within 24 hours. Dinis Oliveira is the farm owner.
As of the hearing, the animals were still on the property, confirmed by Animal Control. The ducks are not included in the Keeping of Animals permit for the farm and, according to ACO Christine Gualtieri, the ducks wandered into the slaughter barn, creating a public health contamination threat for comingling with healthy, owned animals.
Member Charles Roux asked if the animals were being kept humanely, and Gualtieri stated that there is a problem with food, water and sanitary conditions for the animals, and that the Animal Rescue League has an open case with the farm.
Roux said, “I have a real problem with animals being abused.”
Gualtieri explained that animals for slaughter are only to be on the property for 72 hours, and that window is being exceeded.
“There is no vetting of the health [of the animals that are on the property longer],” said Gualtieri.
Gualtieri went on to explain that when conducting routine inspections for one issue, the ACOs are consistently coming across other issues that compound the number of concerns they have regarding the well-being of animals.
Oliveira claimed that her father always had ducks on the property and didn’t understand why this was a problem. The Keeping of Animals permit does not include ducks. Oliveira claimed her father did not understand the permit. [Author’s note: ducks have never been allowed on any permit; counsel for Oliveira was present at the permit hearings in the past].
It was explained to Oliveira that ducks would have to be removed by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, an application for ducks would have to be filed, and a determination would be considered by the health director.
In addition, the ACO stated that the ducks will have to be slaughtered because they have interacted with slaughter animals.
A second agenda item regarding the operation of the farm was discussed. Despite being required to submit various documents to the board detailing farm operations and a succession plan, none has been submitted.
ACO Gualtieri stated that numerous attempts to learn who is running the farm have not yielded results, and emails and phone calls to David Oliveira, son of Dinis, have not been returned. [a/n David Oliveira arrived 10 minutes before the end of the meeting].
Gualtieri stated animals that were supposed to be slaughtered within 72 hours are still at the farm, their conditions deteriorating. Eileen Oliveira said a breakdown in the family relationship has caused her not to be able to access the property to care for the animals.
Scarano stated that the family must get counsel, present a document of operations by Sept. 7 for a show cause hearing on for permit suspension on Sept. 9, 2021.
