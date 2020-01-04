TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has named Deputy Chief John Voto to be the interim Chief of Police due to the upcoming departure of Chief Timothy Sheehan.
According to Town Manager Richard Montuori, the town will be interviewing candidates for the position of Chief of Police that have applied through a civil service application.
Montuori stated, “But, as of now, this process has not started.”
In the meantime, Voto, who has served as Deputy Chief in Tewksbury for more than nine years, will serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement has been found.
Outgoing Chief Sheehan is leaving the Tewksbury Police Department after more than 30 years of service. Sheehan is leaving for a position as Chief of Police in South Portland, Maine. He will replace outgoing South Portland Police Chief Edward Googins, starting on Jan. 13, 2020.
In honor of Sheehan’s many years of service, the Tewksbury Police Department will hold a farewell reception for Chief Sheehan at the Tewksbury Country Club on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. Many are expected to say their goodbyes during this public presentation.
In a statement released in November about Chief Sheehan’s departure, Deputy Chief Voto said of his colleague, “ As we prepare to say goodbye, we hold firm in the knowledge that we are far better for having his leadership and guidance this past decade.”
