TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has named Deputy Chief John Voto to be the interim Chief of Police due to the upcoming departure of Chief Timothy Sheehan.

According to Town Ma­nager Richard Montuori, the town will be interviewing candidates for the po­sition of Chief of Police that have applied through a civil service application.

Montuori stated, “But, as of now, this process has not started.”

In the meantime, Voto, who has served as Deputy Chief in Tewksbury for more than nine years, will serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent re­placement has been found.

Outgoing Chief Sheehan is leaving the Tewksbury Police Department after more than 30 years of service. Sheehan is leaving for a position as Chief of Police in South Port­land, Maine. He will re­place outgoing South Port­land Police Chief Edward Googins, starting on Jan. 13, 2020.

In honor of Sheehan’s many years of service, the Tewksbury Police Depart­ment will hold a farewell reception for Chief Shee­han at the Tewksbury Coun­try Club on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. Many are expected to say their goodbyes during this public presentation.

In a statement released in November about Chief Sheehan’s departure, Dep­uty Chief Voto said of his colleague, “ As we prepare to say goodbye, we hold firm in the knowledge that we are far better for having his leadership and guidance this past dec­ade.”

