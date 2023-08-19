TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Aug. 8, 2023 at town hall.
The board reviewed a common victualler license and transfer of liquor license application for Three Amigos Bar and Grill, which is taking over the space occupied by Bobby and Jack’s Memphis BBQ at 1777 Main St. The owners have operated a location in Malden since 2017 and are looking to expand.
The board voted to approve the application and recommended the owners invest in a card reader for liquor sales.
The board returned to a discussion about an entertainment license, transfer of liquor license, and common victualler license application for Brothers Sports Bar & Grille, which is taking over the Skybox at 553 Main St. Applicants Kayla Perry-O’Donnell and Peter Tsianakas explained that they plan to bring in solo or small group live music without amplification on Fridays and may run trivia games.
Member Mark Kratman said that if the applicants wanted to host larger acts, they could come back to apply for a special license. The board approved the application.
The board returned to a discussion regarding a liquor license and common victualler license application for Taste of the Himalayas, formerly Saffron Indian Grill, at 1921 Main St. The board continued the item in order to meet with the restaurant’s alcohol servers. The board approved the application.
The board voted to adjust the date of special Town Meeting to Oct. 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Members discussed the possibility of holding the meeting at the Center Elementary School to show the space to community members.
Town Moderator Dustin Weir and town officials toured the space and supported moving the meeting to CES before returning a half mile down the road to TMHS for Town Meeting in the spring.
Member Pat Holland thought it would be difficult to notify people of the location change so close to the October meeting.
“If you wanted to do it next fall, we would have time. Now we only have two months,” he said.
Member James Mackey concurred that it would be a nice thing to do at some point.
The board took up community committee appointments, which had been left open longer to attract more applicants. The board appointed Linda Darveau to fill the Conservation Commission seat vacated by Holland following his election to the Select Board. The board also appointed Ryan Lloyd to the Historic Commission and Alex Pratt to the Local Historic District Study Committee.
There are 11 open seats on the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which oversees grant distribution for arts and culture projects in the community; residents are encouraged to apply on the town website.
Boris Pejic was appointed to the Beautification Committee, and Maureen Kelledy and Bryanna Makumbi were appointed to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee. Chair Todd Johnson also recognized the recent passing of Arthur Costa, who served on several committees in town.
Town Clerk Denise Graffeo sought appointment of elections staff through August 2024. Graffeo noted in a letter to the board that former Governor Charlie Baker signed into law permanent vote-by-mail and early in-person voting in 2022, and highlighted that the assignment of the number of police officers at polling places now requires a vote of the Select Board.
Graffeo recommended that the Select Board designate the police chief as the assigning authority of police officers and assign one officer to each of the town’s eight precincts to deliver ballots, polling lists, and voting machines to and from town hall. After reviewing disclosures, the board approved the appointments.
The board scheduled two liquor license violation hearings for Sept. 12 for Wamesit Lanes and the Shell station on Main Street.
The board accepted a $50 donation to the senior center in memory of Marjorie Moulaison.
Mackey noted that the Massachusetts Army National Guard recently conducted a cybersecurity assessment of the town and thanked Town Manager Richard Montuori and staff for their support in the effort.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 6 and Verizon channel 33. Please note the Comcast channel change effective July 2023.
