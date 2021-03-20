TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Feb. 10, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The committee hosted business manager Dave Libby for their third FY22 budget workshop presentation of the year.
Libby reviewed four major parts of the budget: salary, operating, capital outlay, and fixed costs, which are managed by the town. He laid out new challenges in formulating the budget, including the tentative state budget, less predictable local revenues, a high number of leave of absences and one year hires, and operational uncertainty.
Libby also outlined potential coronavirus costs related to pool testing, remote learning, additional transportation, and future unknown leave of absence costs. He reiterated that focus areas include personnel, technology, and building improvements.
Overall, the budget shows a 2.58 percent increase in salary, operating and capital outlay. New additional costs include $9,740 for extra student services for occupational, speech, and behavioral therapy, as well as costs associated with renting tents to create outdoor spaces.
Libby noted that the district does not have a collective bargaining agreement yet for FY22 which leaves some uncertainty. FY22-23 capital projects include energy-saving lighting projects at the Heath Brook and Wynn.
He added that the district was recently awarded a $126,850 grant to cover some coronavirus related expenses. The presentation and budget sheets are available on the school department website.
Athletic director Ron Drouin presented committee member Scott Wilson with a basketball painted by the TMHS art department to thank him for his service on the committee. Wilson’s term expires in April and he is not seeking reelection.
“I truly believe the district is a better place because of your service,” said chairman Keith Sullivan.
“Everyone doesn’t know how much you do just for the School Committee alone,” added member John Stadtman.
Wilson thanked the members and reflected on his time with the committee.
The committee observed a moment of silence for former TMHS music teacher Andrew Walsh, who passed away last month at the age of 33.
Superintendent Chris Malone celebrated the efforts of school custodians and maintenance personnel throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our maintenance staff and custodial workers are certainly our superheroes,” he said, praising their willingness to learn enhanced cleaning techniques and tools, as well as making connections with students.
“My team is phenomenal,” said maintenance foreman Jon Marchand.
TMHS interim principal Jon Bernard updated the committee on extracurricular activities at the high school. He thanked staff, faculty, administrators, students, parents and parent organizations for their efforts. Bernard explained that many student clubs had been holding virtual meetings throughout the year, and more than 200 students are enrolled in an extracurricular club.
Highlights included virtual theater performances, the DECA fashion show, the International Club’s fall clean-up, and a student council COVID relief fundraiser. In January and February, Bernard met with class officers and faculty advisors, and held virtual class meetings.
Upcoming events include virtual awards nights and the National Honor Society induction ceremony. Bernard is hopeful that TMHS will be able to hold senior prom at the Danversport Yacht Club in June. The prom will only be for seniors at TMHS; outside guests and underclassmen will not be permitted in order to avoid exceeding capacity limits.
A senior social will also be held outdoors at the Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill in Andover. An outdoor graduation is planned for June 11, with a rain date of June 12 and 13. TMHS is also exploring holding a fall event for current juniors to replace this year’s prom.
He also noted that the SAT is scheduled for April 13; MCAS will begin on the week of May 18; and AP tests will take place from May 3 through June 4.
The committee praised Bernard’s positivity and hard work.
A resident called in to ask about changes to the TMHS administration team after it was announced that assistant principal Eileen Osborne is leaving to become the district’s assistant business manager. Malone said that the position had been recently posted.
In his superintendent report, Malone stated that the district is starting up a pool testing pilot soon and is encouraging all educators to get vaccinated.
“We’re not going to be satisfied until we have all school personnel vaccinated,” he said.
Malone also reported that administrators were meeting with the TTA to discuss reopening, and planned to collaborate with the reopening task force to create a new family survey.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan honored and thanked three educators — Karen Baker O’Brien, Julie Taggart, and Donna Greene — for mentoring former students and future educators. She also thanked food services director Deb Mugford and her team for continuing to provide meals to students.
Theriault-Regan also highlighted a recent profile of TMHS Spanish teacher Graca Dudley in the Massachusetts Foreign Language Association newsletter for her advocacy for global competency through the Seal of Biliteracy.
Theriault-Regan outlined the district’s phased plan to increase in-person learning time using new DESE guidance. She added that the plan is not looking to alter the Remote Learning Academy’s schedule or staffing, but family decisions to change instructional modes may impact staff distributions.
New DESE guidance loosens restrictions on transportation, which will create the opportunity to increase the number of students who can be bused to school.
Teachers and administrators visited five other districts to observe lunches. Malone said that he is confident that lunch can be held with six foot distancing while students are eating, but additional blocks, locations, and staff may need to be added.
The amended proposed phase one plan starts on April 5, which would see all current hybrid K-6 students return to school five days per week for full school days. On April 28, all current hybrid 7-8 students will return to all in-person learning per DESE guidance and regulations; students in grades 9-12 will return to all in-person learning at a date to be announced in April.
The committee voted to support the plan.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 14, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on the meeting agenda as posted on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
** Update: On March 12, Superintendent Malone sent a letter to the district outlining a return to school for all grade 7-12 students on Wednesday, April 28, grades K-6 on April 5, and no change in the RLA model.
