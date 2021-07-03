The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on June 14, 2021.
Board member Vinny Fratalia thanked Town Planner Anna McGinty and administrative assistant Alex Lowder for putting together an updated spreadsheet of recently approved projects in town.
The board returned to a discussion about a land disturbance permit for 181 Pine St. Representative Matt Hamor explained that an open space residential development permit was issued by the board for the four lot subdivision. The board reviewed a letter from Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman outlining four outstanding issues with the project. The board approved the land disturbance permit conditional upon an “expeditious” response to Hardiman on the outstanding issues.
The board reviewed a sign special permit for 100 Apple Hill Drive with Alyson Ibbotson on behalf of Raytheon. The sign will be internally placed at the secure facility and will only be visible to Raytheon employees.
Board members expressed concerns over safety hazards from the brightness of the sign, but approved waivers with conditions that the light can be dimmed if it is too bright. The board approved the permit.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit for Tewksbury Home Build in partnership with veterans housing nonprofit Soldier On at 1660 Main St. for 21 one-bedroom studio units designated for veterans affordable housing.
Consultants Jim Hanley and Dick Cuoco with Bruce Buckley and Jim Scalise from Soldier On explained that recent changes to the building in response to the board’s comments included reduced building height and a “jazzed up” facade. The property is the seventh veterans housing development in Massachusetts for Soldier On, which also operates in New Jersey.
Proponents requested that the board waive regular parking spot requirements because Soldier On properties historically have not needed the full amount of spots as veterans are provided with transportation; in addition, as veterans qualify by annual median income for affordable housing, most do not own cars as a result of financial status.
Board members asked questions about resident makeup by gender, a topic discussed at the project’s previous board presentation. Buckley reiterated that the project is not designated for a single gender. Residents inquired about density and traffic and consultants explained that as the parcel is zoned multifamily, the Soldier On project will have a significantly lower density and fewer cars than is provided for in the zoning.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a request for a modification to a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit at 205 Washington St. for New England Power Company, d.b.a. National Grid. Attorney David Waterfall explained that the substation has been in operation since the 1970s, and updates to the layout of infrastructure on the parcel will better regulate the flow of power. He added that noise will comply with state and local substation decibel policies.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a nonsubstantial change request at 558 Clark Road. The owner is seeking to add 71 standard parking spots and three handicap spots to the existing lot to accommodate a location merger of two offices. Pavement will be restriped.
The board approved the request.
The board approved a request for a nonsubtantial change for a pylon sign at 307 Old Boston Road.
Board members discussed adding a public comments section for residents to share general concerns about development in town.
“I’m tired of the flak we’ve been getting…[but] I don’t want it to devolve into a complaint session,” said Johnson, citing comments on online forums. “It would certainly cut back on people's ability to say that we aren’t providing them the opportunity to register their questions, comments or concerns.”
However, “we could have a line of people here forever,” said member Jay Delaney. “When we start something like that, how do we stop it if it starts to get a flow to it?”
Fratalia suggested setting a time or question limit for people, as well as providing provisions for cutting the comments section if the meeting goes too long.
Delaney reiterated his concerns that comments could get out of hand, to which Johnson replied, “I think because we're not beholden to doing it, we can say that it’s not being as productive as we hoped. We’re trying to offer up a courtesy to people. If it’s going into something that is discourteous, then we don’t continue it.”
The next meeting is scheduled for July 19, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
