TMHS Seniors recognized at Seal of Biliteracy ceremony

TMHS Seniors were recognized for proficiency in a foreign language at the Seal of Biliteracy ceremony last week. Students earned certificates in Spanish, French, and Latin. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — On June 8, 2023, graduating seniors from TMHS were recognized for their language proficiency during a special ceremony in the school library. Stu­dents who earned the Seal of Biliteracy were presented with a certificate and braided cord by superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan.

The recognition was or­ganized by Karen Hodg­son, ELL coordinator, and Sr. Graça Lealdini-Dudley of the World Lan­guage department, along with language instructors Paul Early, Melanie Ryan, and Beth Beau­schene.

According to the Mas­sachusetts Department of Elementary and Sec­ondary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by approved districts to re­cognize high school gra­duates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language. Not all districts have pursued this opportunity for their students.

In recognizing the ability of students to speak more than one language proficiently, TMHS af­fords students a rigorous program of study.

As Sr. Dudley explain­ed, “This is not about repeating words in an­other language. The Seal is about having a conversation and comprehending another language and culture.”

Some students come to the program already having a heritage language in their skill set, while others participate in language classes for all four years of high school. Additionally, Eng­lish Language Learners attain proficiency in Eng­lish along with demonstrating mastery of their own native language.

The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in Califor­nia in 2012 as a way to recognize multilingual skills as an academic and marketable asset for students. In Massa­chu­setts, the Language Opportunity Coalition (LOC) ran a pilot program for three years that culminated with Gov­ernor Charlie Baker signing the Massachusetts Seal into law on Novem­ber 22, 2017.

The LOOK ACT — Lan­guage Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition also ap­pears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites.

The program is voluntary for districts in Mas­sachusetts but Tewksbury acted quickly and joined the program in its first year. According to Hodg­son, there are over 40 languages represented in the Tewksbury Public School district.

The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically diverse. For English Language Learn­ers, the Seal rewards students who attain biliteracy in English and their native language.

For World Language learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to develop proficiency rather than grades. Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and appreciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.

Data shows that for a learner to achieve an in­termediate-mid level of language proficiency it requires at least a six-year program of study, and these Tewksbury students accomplished the goal in under four years, often taking classes during the summer. 

The test of language proficiency covers reading, writing speaking and listening.

Graduate Charlie Kwart­ler said, “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to take the STAMP test because I felt that it accurately reflected my abilities. I had the time to read thoroughly, listen closely, edit my writing, and think about my speaking. Without the time lim­it, much of the stress of a normal test is gone and you can actually focus on the work.”

Kwartler plans to attend UMass Amherst.

The 2023 TMHS award recipients are as follows:

Biliteracy Achievement Certificate

For English and French: Ava Cognata, Vanessa Green, Cienna Norman

For English and Spanish: John Baker, Ceceila Ho, Darya Mehrabani

Massachusetts State Seal For English and French: Gabriella Diaz-Archilla, Daniel Franklin, Marissa Toutpuissant

For English and Latin: Darren Castiglione

For Spanish and English: Nicholas Alvarado, Brooke Bunyan, Madelyn Calien­do, Grace Carroll, Lind­say Holbrook, Charlie Kwart­ler, Maya Melki, Evan Men­donca, Ava Pa­quette, Oli­via Satterfield, George Zack­ular, and Randy Zackular

