TEWKSBURY — On June 8, 2023, graduating seniors from TMHS were recognized for their language proficiency during a special ceremony in the school library. Students who earned the Seal of Biliteracy were presented with a certificate and braided cord by superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan.
The recognition was organized by Karen Hodgson, ELL coordinator, and Sr. Graça Lealdini-Dudley of the World Language department, along with language instructors Paul Early, Melanie Ryan, and Beth Beauschene.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by approved districts to recognize high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language. Not all districts have pursued this opportunity for their students.
In recognizing the ability of students to speak more than one language proficiently, TMHS affords students a rigorous program of study.
As Sr. Dudley explained, “This is not about repeating words in another language. The Seal is about having a conversation and comprehending another language and culture.”
Some students come to the program already having a heritage language in their skill set, while others participate in language classes for all four years of high school. Additionally, English Language Learners attain proficiency in English along with demonstrating mastery of their own native language.
The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in California in 2012 as a way to recognize multilingual skills as an academic and marketable asset for students. In Massachusetts, the Language Opportunity Coalition (LOC) ran a pilot program for three years that culminated with Governor Charlie Baker signing the Massachusetts Seal into law on November 22, 2017.
The LOOK ACT — Language Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition also appears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites.
The program is voluntary for districts in Massachusetts but Tewksbury acted quickly and joined the program in its first year. According to Hodgson, there are over 40 languages represented in the Tewksbury Public School district.
The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically diverse. For English Language Learners, the Seal rewards students who attain biliteracy in English and their native language.
For World Language learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to develop proficiency rather than grades. Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and appreciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.
Data shows that for a learner to achieve an intermediate-mid level of language proficiency it requires at least a six-year program of study, and these Tewksbury students accomplished the goal in under four years, often taking classes during the summer.
The test of language proficiency covers reading, writing speaking and listening.
Graduate Charlie Kwartler said, “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to take the STAMP test because I felt that it accurately reflected my abilities. I had the time to read thoroughly, listen closely, edit my writing, and think about my speaking. Without the time limit, much of the stress of a normal test is gone and you can actually focus on the work.”
Kwartler plans to attend UMass Amherst.
The 2023 TMHS award recipients are as follows:
Biliteracy Achievement Certificate
For English and French: Ava Cognata, Vanessa Green, Cienna Norman
For English and Spanish: John Baker, Ceceila Ho, Darya Mehrabani
Massachusetts State Seal For English and French: Gabriella Diaz-Archilla, Daniel Franklin, Marissa Toutpuissant
For English and Latin: Darren Castiglione
For Spanish and English: Nicholas Alvarado, Brooke Bunyan, Madelyn Caliendo, Grace Carroll, Lindsay Holbrook, Charlie Kwartler, Maya Melki, Evan Mendonca, Ava Paquette, Olivia Satterfield, George Zackular, and Randy Zackular
