TEWKSBURY — This week, the Massachusetts legislature heard a reintroduction of S.294, “an act prohibiting the use of Native American Mascots by public schools in the Commonwealth.” The act would move to have school districts in Massachusetts change from their existing native American-themed mascots to some other representation of their school identity.
Modifications to the bill have been made over the last several years, through multiple introductions, to recognize the costs to districts of changing uniforms and updating depictions of Native American symbols on scoreboards, buildings, promotional gear and so forth.
Should the measure pass, under normal maintenance conditions, schools would be required to update their facilities, provided a new date for implementation of a new team logo, name or mascot. The implementation of the regulation would come via the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The proposed legislation states that Native American tribes within Massachusetts will be permitted to continue use of a logo or team name depicting their tribal heritage provided the team is comprised of tribal members. The bill was presented by state Sen. Joanne Comerford of Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester Counties, and is co-sponsored by 24 Massachusetts legislators.
School districts on their own have changed logos and introduced new mascots and team names using local legislation, but these changes are often fraught with controversy and a state resolution to this issue was thus initiated.
Nearly two dozen schools still retain a Native American-themed team identity, including Tewksbury’s Redmen.
According to a report by GBH news reporter Esteban Bustillos, “In April, the Northborough-Southborough Regional School Committee opted to drop Algonquin Regional High School's Tomahawk mascot. But Saugus High School still uses Sachems. Ware Junior Senior High School is the Indians. Agawam High School has as its logo a stereotyped Native American with a headdress of feathers. They go by the name of the Brownies.”
Winchester recently dropped the Sachems as their mascot, as did Pentucket Regional School district which serves the towns of Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury. The change is often referred to in communities as a retirement of the mascot.
In 2016, the Tewksbury Public Schools held a forum on the topic, resulting in a community meeting of over 500 residents. No change or vote resulted and the topic was dropped. As recently as June of 2020, debate reignited in Tewksbury about the Redmen logo and team name for Tewksbury Memorial High School athletics.
Class of 2019 graduate Grace Morris started a petition as she became more informed about the issue during a technical writing class at California Polytechnic State University. The petition gained great momentum and highlighted the divide between those who see the symbol as racist and incendiary and those who view it as honoring indigenous tribes of the area.
According to a statement by Sen. Comerford in the Daily Hampshire Gazette, “Native American tribes that are indigenous to Massachusetts… have asked for many years now that schools not use Native imagery, words and symbols as athletic logos. They’ve experienced these as demeaning and they simply just ask to not have their culture used as an athletic symbol.”
According to the New England Anti-Mascot Coalition, as of May 2021, 22 school districts still have some form of Native American logo or name associated with their school or sports teams including such monikers as Warriors, Chieftains, Indians, Red Raiders, Redmen, Aztecs, Mohawks, and Sachems.
The bill was reported favorably and is referred to the Committee on Senate Ways and Means.
