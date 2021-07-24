Tewksbury is one of 22 communities in the Commonwealth that still has a Native American mascot

Tewksbury is one of 22 communities in the Commonwealth that still has a Native American mascot. State legislation to remove Native American iconography from public schools athletic teams, logos and mascots is moving through the legislature. Most recently, the Northboro-Southboro school district voted to remove tomahawk imagery from its facilities, and Winchester dropped the Sachem name. Wakefield residents voted in April in a non-binding ballot question to support the Warrior mascot and image of a man in a feathered headdress. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — This week, the Massachusetts legislature heard a reintroduction of S.294, “an act prohibiting the use of Na­tive American Mascots by public schools in the Com­monwealth.” The act would move to have school districts in Massachusetts change from their existing native American-themed mascots to some other rep­resentation of their school identity.

Modifications to the bill have been made over the last several years, through multiple introductions, to recognize the costs to districts of changing uniforms and updating depictions of Native American symbols on scoreboards, buildings, promotional gear and so forth.

Should the measure pass, under normal maintenance conditions, schools would be required to up­date their facilities, provided a new date for implementation of a new team logo, name or mascot. The implementation of the regulation would come via the Department of Elemen­tary and Secondary Edu­cation.

The proposed legislation states that Native Ameri­can tribes within Massa­chu­setts will be permitted to continue use of a logo or team name depicting their tribal heritage provided the team is comprised of tribal members. The bill was presented by state Sen. Joanne Comer­ford of Hampshire, Frank­lin and Worcester Coun­ties, and is co-sponsored by 24 Massachusetts legislators.

School districts on their own have changed logos and introduced new mascots and team names using local legislation, but these changes are often fraught with controversy and a state resolution to this is­sue was thus initiated.

Nearly two dozen schools still retain a Native Am­erican-themed team identity, including Tewksbury’s Redmen.

According to a report by GBH news reporter Este­ban Bustillos, “In April, the Northborough-South­borough Regional School Committee opted to drop Algonquin Regional High School's Tomahawk mascot. But Saugus High School still uses Sa­chems. Ware Junior Sen­ior High School is the In­dians. Agawam High School has as its logo a stereotyped Native Ameri­can with a headdress of feathers. They go by the name of the Brownies.”

Winchester recently drop­ped the Sachems as their mascot, as did Pentucket Regional School district which serves the towns of Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury. The change is often referred to in communities as a retirement of the mascot.

In 2016, the Tewksbury Public Schools held a forum on the topic, resulting in a community meeting of over 500 residents. No change or vote resulted and the topic was dropped. As recently as June of 2020, debate reignited in Tewksbury about the Red­men logo and team name for Tewksbury Memorial High School athletics.

Class of 2019 graduate Grace Morris started a petition as she became more informed about the issue during a technical writing class at California Polytechnic State Univer­sity. The petition gained great momentum and highlighted the divide between those who see the symbol as racist and incendiary and those who view it as honoring indigenous tribes of the area.

According to a statement by Sen. Comerford in the Daily Hampshire Gazette, “Native American tribes that are indigenous to Massachusetts… have ask­ed for many years now that schools not use Native im­agery, words and symbols as athletic logos. They’ve experienced these as de­meaning and they simply just ask to not have their culture used as an athletic symbol.”

According to the New England Anti-Mascot Coa­lition, as of May 2021, 22 school districts still have some form of Native Am­erican logo or name associated with their school or sports teams including such monikers as War­riors, Chieftains, Indians, Red Raiders, Redmen, Az­tecs, Mohawks, and Sa­chems.

The bill was reported favorably and is referred to the Committee on Sen­ate Ways and Means.

