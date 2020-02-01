Discussing Tewksbury’s risk matrix for municipal resilience

Deputy Fire Chief Al Vasas and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman discuss Tewksbury’s risk matrix for municipal resilience with Steve Roy of Weston and Sampson and Michelle Rowden, MVP Northeast Coordinator for the MA office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Tewksbury’s designation as an MVP community will enable it to apply for grants to mitigate the communities vulnerability to the effects of climate change. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury was recently awarded a grant from the Commonwealth’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program to identify priority action items that will improve the community’s resili­ence to climate change and help update Tewks­bury’s hazard mitigation plan.

Representatives from Tewksbury’s administration and community stakeholders took part in the one-day session, held at the Lowell Five headquarters Community Room on International Drive. Tewks­bury police, fire, council on aging, DPW, engineering, housing, National Grid, Merrimack River Watershed Association, open space groups, and water treatment supervisors were just some of the representatives participating in the impact analysis.

Facilitated by Weston and Sampson and members of the Massachu­setts Office of Energy and Environmental Af­fairs Municipal Vulnera­bility Preparedness re­gional coordination team, the workshop tasked at­tendees with identifying areas of the community that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. With a focus on community resilience, the Commonwealth of Mas­sachusetts acknowledges that climate change is already worsening natural hazards and as such, is integrating information and plan­ning elements for natural hazards that affect the state.

Top hazard mitigation projects in 2019 included flood control, vulnerable property acquisition, uti­l­ity and infrastructure protection, generators, and safe rooms or wind shelters, according to da­ta presented in the for­um.

By encouraging communities to examine their exposure and consider steps to mitigate such risks, the Commonwealth can review existing capabilities and implement agency-specific and state­wide activities to reduce risk to humans and property and increase resil­ience. The Commonwealth uses best scientific data practices and projections to assess risk and vulnerability of communities, but there are also many measures that can be taken locally.

For instance, participants identified flooding, and specifically weakened culverts as an achilles for Tewksbury. The town’s ag­ing roadways and nu­mer­ous streams and swamps make for a wet environment which wreaks havoc on road crossings through erosion. Pinnacle Street was closed for eight months due to a compromised culvert in 2019, as an example.

Objectives of the session were straightforward: iden­tify natural hazards that present the greatest threat to the community, evaluate strengths and vulnerabilities for residents, in­frastructure, and natural resources, and develop and prioritize actions that reduce the impact of natural hazards and increase resilience.

Ecological restoration and habitat management to increase resiliency was also a component of the discussion, as was assessment of vulnerable populations and evaluation of, for example, the town’s heating and cooling centers for extreme weather events. Where appropriate, nature-based solutions were encouraged.

Adding trees, developing rain gardens, and preserving open space can be more cost-effective ways to protect water quality and quantity, sustain lands that provide food and rec­reation opportunities, re­duce erosion, and minimize temperature increases associated with developed areas and climate change.

Tewksbury’s participation in the process will allow it to be designated an MVP Community and make it eligible for grants that promote resilience.

Town Planner Anna McGinty shared her thoughts about the forum: “The workshop was a great opportunity for community stakeholders to actively contribute to de­veloping our 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan and MVP Resiliency Plan. I was de­lighted to hear during the workshop from the diverse group of attendees, creative solutions to address hazards we are currently facing as a community and into the future. We are looking forward to sharing the results of the workshop with residents at our two upcoming public listening sessions. The listening sessions will be a great opportunity for residents to contribute to developing the priority actions for the MVP Action Grant through the State.”

Weston and Sampson will present the report to the town during listening sessions in the next few months.

