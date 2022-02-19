TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury School Committee met on Feb. 9, 2022 at TMHS. Member John Stadtman could not attend due to a work commitment. The committee held a closed executive session for one hour before convening the public budget hearing.
Following exchanges between chair Keith Sullivan and members of the Tewksbury Teachers Association in the public comments section of the meeting, member Nick Parsons walked out of the meeting.
Tewksbury Director of Student and Family Support Karen Baker O’Brien presented the 2022-2023 program of studies for TMHS. The new version updates course offerings for students to best align with state curriculum standards and updated state requirements. Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have excelled in virtual learning experiences; recognizing the prevalence of online and hybrid learning in college, the district is working to offer a broader range of course types to suit student learning styles.
TMHS plans to expand its course offering through online learning provider Edgenuity and is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to bring students more options for virtual learning through dual enrollment classes at $100 per course — successful completion of dual enrollment credits can be used for college credit at some institutions.
TMHS is also partnering with the Tewksbury Police Department and Chief Ryan Columbus to offer introductory criminal justice courses with virtual and in-person instruction.
Committee member Shannon Demos praised the inclusion of more engineering classes in the course catalog, but questioned whether there was existing qualified staff to teach the classes. Baker O’Brien said that the district, in an effort to be more competitive with neighboring schools, worked with the school’s science department to revamp existing engineering classes and combine two upper-level engineering courses into one advanced course.
She added that there are current TMHS teachers with backgrounds in engineering available to teach the course, noting that the engineering class meets students’ graduation requirements as a science class. Baker O’Brien explained that students will choose classes during February vacation, then work with guidance counselors to check schedules and ensure they are on track to graduate.
In his superintendent and staff report, outgoing superintendent Chris Malone shared that Tewksbury has met the highest level of special education requirements.
“This is a great reflection of all the hard work of those in our special education department,” he said.
Malone also shared that students and staff in the district were recognized by the Department of Veterans Affairs for donating puzzles and making cards for veterans. Malone highlighted National School Counseling Week, recognizing the work of clinicians, adjustment counselors and school psychologists.
Theriault-Regan shared that school and district report cards were recently released; she highlighted the district’s outperformance of state averages and said that the district is continuing to make student growth a high priority. She added that kindergarten registration is open, and families can visit the district website at tewksbury.k12.ma.us for more information.
Theriault-Regan shared that the Wynn Middle School will be participating in the Grade 8 Civics MCAS pilot program, which is made up of three sections: a local classroom performance test, a state performance test, and a computer-based test. Students will not receive results but the pilot will allow students and staff to test out the new format before requirements are implemented.
Students will participate in a class project as part of the curriculum integration. Theriault-Regan also recognized National School Resource Officer Day on Feb. 15.
She shared that the district contracted a firm for the TMHS principal search process. Following meetings with representatives from stakeholder groups, the search committee interviewed eight candidates based on community members focus groups. Four candidates will be moving to the second round, before paring the selection down to one or two candidates for final decisions. The committee hopes to make a selection in mid- to late-March with a start date in July.
Business Manager Dave Libby updated the committee on the search for a new superintendent, noting that a request for proposal for consulting services has been sent out to six companies. The lowest bidder was the Massachusetts Association of School Committees; the committee voted to allow the district to enter into a contract with MASC to handle the search.
Committee members reviewed the draft 2022-2023 school calendar. Theriault-Regan said that administrators worked with teachers to align professional development days with the move-in dates of the new elementary school. Theriault-Regan said that students will have the opportunity to celebrate and say goodbye to the North Street and Trahan schools, and the district is planning to open the new school for an open house for families and teachers.
The committee voted to approve the draft calendar.
Committee members thanked Chris Malone for his work before his impending retirement.
“Your dedication to Tewksbury is second to none,” Demos said.
Malone thanked the committee as well as his colleagues.
The next meeting and public budget hearing is scheduled for March 9, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34
