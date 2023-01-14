For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate.
For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
It is a scientific fact that not only does chocolate taste good, but it can actually make you feel happy.
Chocolate contains chemicals like tryptophan, which the brain uses to produce serotonin, the neurotransmitter and hormone responsible for the feeling of happiness or joy we experience. Thus, for the chocolate lover, eating chocolate truly does make one feel happy.
This January, chocolate lovers will have even more to be happy and joyful about, as New York’s largest chocolate event is coming to our area for the first time this January.
On Sunday, Jan. 29 The Chocolate Expo 2023 will be at the Shriners Auditorium, located at 99 Fordham Road in Wilmington.
The Chocolate Expo is one of the largest consumer-oriented chocolate events in the country, featuring up to 90 vendors, many of which will be offering free samples of their products.
As every chocolate lover would theoretically agree, you can never have too much chocolate, but it would be wise to pace yourself while at The Chocolate Expo.
Keep in mind that vendors will be selling their chocolate offerings, so to avoid a potential chocolate induced coma, you may want to plan on purchasing some chocolate goodies to consume later.
While most vendor’s products will emphasize on the show’s theme of chocolate featuring indulgent chocolate items from candy makers, bakeries and specialty food producers, there will also be a selection of non-chocolate items.
Most of the non-chocolate items will pair nicely with chocolate, such as wines, spirits, cheese and other specialty food items.
There may be a few big name chocolate companies represented at The Expo, but in general, vendors will be small, local or regional companies.
As if the chocolate alone wasn’t enough of a draw to want to experience The Chocolate Expo, the Expo is also featuring several celebrity guests.
Actor Paris Themen, famous for his role as Mike TeeVee in the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be on hand, as well as celebrity chef Larry Rosenberg from the Food Network.
To ensure plenty of fun and entertainment for all, magician Peter Gross will also be performing at this event.
Organizers of the event recommend purchasing tickets in advance online, $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 12, and children under the age of 5 are free.
Tickets will also be available at the door, but at a premium price of $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Priority entry will be given to guests who purchased tickets in advance online.
Expo hours are on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Discounted tickets will also be available as a late day special with admittance to the Expo after 4 p.m.
The month of January can certainly be a tough one to swallow with frigid temperatures and harsh, winter weather. Why not make this January be a little more palatable with the rich and inviting taste of chocolate?
A visit to The Chocolate Expo is sure to offer a fun day for all, and after a few samples of the magical powers of chocolate, you may just laugh in the face of old man winter!
For advance ticket purchase for The Chocolate Expo, visit www.everbrite.com/e/the-chocolate-expo-2023-bostonwilmington-tickets.
