TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks 2070 made a $1,000 donation to the Friends of the Elderly recently to help fund the group’s holiday party for seniors. The gathering will be the first since the COVID shutdown, and the Friends are very excited.
“This donation helps us lower the cost so more people can come and enjoy the event,” said Ginny Desmond, president of the Friends of the Elderly.
According to Michael Bennett, Exalted Ruler of the Elks, the mission of the Elks is to give back to the community. The Elks have approximately 700 members between the two communities, and primarily raise funds through golf tournaments, cornhole tournaments, and through bar sales at their facility at 777 South St., Tewksbury. Bennett said the Elks are always open to new members.
The Friends of the Elderly is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit incorporated in 1978. The group’s purpose originally was to raise funds for the construction of a senior center in order for mature members of the community to have a drop-in center. The Friends of the Elderly works in conjunction with the Tewksbury Council on Aging as its fundraising arm, and gave $250,000 to the town for the construction of the senior center on Chandler Street, according to Desmond.
The senior center affords residents the opportunity to be productive by offering exercise classes such as yoga and bone builders, and also social interaction.
According to Desmond, “Many times it gives meaning to their lives and very often offers them a place to come to when there are difficult times in their lives.”
Residents should note that many classes are open to all residents regardless of age.
The Friends of the Elderly support holiday themed dances, yard sales, Sunday breakfasts. etc. The Friends also offer casino trips and other excursions. Desmond wanted to also mention the Tree of Life which is on a wall in the senior center. The tree is a memorial to those to have passed, and families are encouraged to add a leaf to the beautiful sprawling display.
For more information about the senior center or council on aging activities, call them at 978-640-4480.
