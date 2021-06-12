The rose has long been held as a symbol of life, love, beauty and devotion, and the month of June has been a long standing, popular month for the ultimate celebration of love and devotion, wedding season.
June’s pleasant weather also promotes ideal growing conditions for the iconic symbol of love, so it is no surprise that June is National Rose Month.
The beloved rose is named as the State Flower for five of the U.S. states, including North Dakota, Georgia, Oklahoma, New York and Iowa.
National Rose Month was first observed in 1959 when efforts began to make the rose the National Flower. However, the title of National Flower was not bestowed on the rose until President Ronald Reagan officially declared the rose to be the National Flower in 1986.
Evidence of the existence of the plant family Rosaceae (a.k.a. Rosa or Rose) dates back to almost the beginning of time.
Rose fossils have been discovered in Colorado, dating back 35 million years, and the rose is one of the three flowers that are mentioned in the Bible (rose, lily, and camphire).
Ancient Romans used roses as decorations and would wear necklaces or headdresses of roses for special occasions. Roses were also used to celebrate victorious warriors who were showered with rose petals upon their return home.
In the 15th century, different varieties of roses were used to symbolize the different groups that were fighting to control England. These conflicts eventually became known as the War of the Roses.
Because of their wonderful fragrance and beauty, roses became so popular in the 17th century that royalty started to view roses and rose water as legal tender.
In the United States, the popularity of roses prompted First Lady Ellen Wilson to start the famous White House Rose Garden in 1913.
The White House Rose Garden features over 200 varieties of roses and has now become a national treasure. The Rose Garden has been, and continues to be, used as the backdrop to important bill signings, press conferences, and diplomatic meetings.
There are over 150 species, and thousands of cultivated hybrid varieties of roses that grow in the northern hemisphere.
Among these thousands of varieties, there are five classifications that are the most common in the United States.
• Hybrid Tea Roses are a single blossom, long stemmed rose, and are the most familiar known as a “long stemmed rose” to consumers.
• Grandiflora and Floribunda, more commonly known as spray roses, have multiple flower heads on one stem and are typical of most home gardens.
• Miniature Roses are a mini version of the standard Tea Rose and are usually grown in pots for decorative use and gift giving.
• Climbing Roses grow on a traveling vine, good for trellis displays in formal gardens.
• Shrub roses tend to spread, making them ideal for large landscape areas.
In the past, rose growing was only for the serious or well trained gardener, as they required a lot of special care and attention to have a robust showing of roses.
However, newer varieties of garden roses are now easier to grow and take less care than varieties of past generations.
Many new varieties have been bred for vigor, disease resistance and controlled growth, requiring much less care for the home gardener.
The best place to plant roses is in a full sun area, as less than 6-8 hours of sunlight will produce plants with fewer flowers, weak and leggy stems with a higher risk of disease.
When it comes to watering, roses require a deep watering only during a particularly hot and dry spell. Otherwise they generally prefer drip irrigation.
Rose bushes are also partial to being well manicured to keep the plant full, strong and compact. Regular pruning also promotes more blossom growth.
Start pruning your rose bush in the early spring. Remove all dead stems and branches of the bush to create a compact shape without long or leggy stems sticking out from the form. This will promote healthy, new growth. Continue pruning throughout the growing season by removing dead blossoms, making way for new blossoms to form.
At the end of the growing season before a heavy frost, pile a small amount of raked leaves or mulch around the bottom of the rose bush “trunk” to protect it from the harsh winter weather.
For the serious rose lover, you may want to consider obtaining a membership to The American Rose Society. This non-profit group was founded in 1892, and promotes the culture and appreciation of the rose through education and research.
This month can be a busy time for many with the school year coming to an end.
June is often filled with graduations, recitals, proms and of course, weddings. All of these June events are often celebrated with the gift of roses, such as presentation bouquets, corsages and bridal bouquets.
During this year’s National Rose Month, make sure you take the time from your busy schedule to stop and smell the roses!
For more information on The American Rose Society, visit www.rose.org.
