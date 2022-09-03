Massachusetts has no shortage of history waiting to be discovered. Take a trip up to the North Shore and, after hitting the beach, stop by the Danvers Archival Center at the town’s public Peabody Institute Library, founded in the 1800s by Danvers native George Peabody.
Longtime Town Archivist Richard Trask proposed the archives in the 1970s, and still oversees the collection today. Visitors will find an expansive reading room on the bottom level of the library containing the archive’s large collection of history books, genealogy resources, and historical pamphlets.
The crown jewel of the archive is the Ellerton J. Brehaut Witchcraft Collection, named after a local antiquarian and book collector. The collection is thought to be the most complete collection of printed materials related to the 1692 witchcraft panic which took place in Salem Village (now modern-day Danvers).
More than 200 people were accused of practicing witchcraft, and 20 were executed; the last remaining person to have her name cleared was Elizabeth Johnson, who was pardoned by Governor Charlie Baker in June as part of a three-year lobbying effort by an Andover middle school civics teacher and her class.
The collection has several original early imprints relating to the witch trials, as well as rare volumes on New England and Massachusetts, including Increase Mather’s 1684 An Essay for the Recording of Illustrious Providences; Cotton Mather’s 1693 Wonders of the Invisible World; Robert Calef’s 1700 More Wonders of the Invisible World; John Hale’s 1702 A Modest Enquiry into the Nature of Witchcraft; Deodat Lawson’s 1693 A Brief and True Narrative; Increase Mather’s 1693 Cases of Conscience; Charles Upham’s 1834 Lectures and 1867 Salem Witchcraft.
Visitors will also find the latest fiction and nonfiction works on Salem, as well as children’s literature. Enthusiasts, historians, and amateurs alike will find something to enhance their scholarship on the witchcraft hysteria and learn more about the history of the area.
Visitors interested in digging deeper into the history of Danvers and the area will be excited to find manuscripts, maps, photo records, and architectural guides.
The archive also has vital records and genealogical research for your family tracing needs. Could you be related to important Danvers families like the Putnams or the Porters? The archive can help you explore Massachusetts military records of the soldiers and sailors in the Revolution, War of 1812, and Civil War. Pore over 100,000 manuscript records and explore regional church membership, police rosters, and centuries-old diaries.
Visitors are welcome to walk in to the archive collection when open to explore materials on display. The archivist is available to assist with fragile and rare item handling and to provide more information on the resource collection.
The archive is open from Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers.
Visit www.danverslibrary.org/archive for more information.
