TEWKSBURY — At a recent ceremony at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks on South Street, four young gentlemen were recognized for their achievements in scouting. David Johnson, Cyrus Rich, Alek Cranston, and Justin Flynn all reached the level of Eagle Scout and participated in the Court of Honor, a ceremony steeped in tradition and prestige for those who attain Boy Scouting’s highest award.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its introduction in 1911, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by more than two million young men, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
Requirements include earning a minimum total of 21 merit badges, including all required badges that were not previously earned, and demonstration of Scout Spirit, service and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
The boys are part of Troop 322 in Tewksbury. Rich is a Wilmington resident who was able to complete his work through the Tewksbury troop.
Each scout chose a specific project as their capstone for the Eagle Scout work. Rich built a hops garden and fence at the Harnden Tavern in Wilmington. With the extra stone, Rich used it to cover the carriage house floor.
Johnson built accessible planters at the Tewksbury Senior Center, and Cranston built birdhouses and feeders at the Senior Center garden area.
Flynn built eight accessible tables for clients at Strongwater Farm, a therapeutic horseback riding facility in Tewksbury. The projects were funded through a combination of donations and fundraising that each scout managed themselves.
As the ceremony proceeded, scouts recited the oath, charge, and participated in a pathway ceremony which acknowledged each stage of scouting they passed through. A candle ceremony highlighted 12 points of Boy Scout Law, including being loyal, trustworthy, helpful, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, reverent, friendly, courteous, and kind.
Johnson thanked family and friends for helping him to achieve his Eagle award. Johnson referenced having to do much of his work on Zoom and appreciated “finally being in person.”
Flynn said he learned “not to procrastinate,” and thanked his leaders for helping him navigate the process and completion of his project.
“Don’t give up, keep working, you’ll get there,” said Flynn.
Cranston described his journey as “an amazing experience” and wished more people could access the many opportunities scouting had afforded him.
Rich said that he had fun in scouting and appreciated the friendships he’s formed.
Each boy recognized a mentor that helped them or been transformational through their scouting work, and Mike and Steven Wink were both named for their mentorship, support, and positive role modeling.
Maureen Kear of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks presented certificates to the scouts for their achievements. Representative David Robertson and State Senator Bruce Tarr each spoke to the audience and presented proclamations to the young men.
Robertson was an Eagle Scout himself, and represents Tewksbury and Wilmington in the House of Representatives. Tarr represents Wilmington in the State Senate. Tarr also shared regards from Tewksbury’s senator Barry Finegold who could not be present.
