TEWKSBURY - The picture book area in the Children’s Room of the Tewksbury Public Library just got an epic makeover. Popular children’s author and illustrator, Bob Shea, completed a large mural on the back wall last week, full of whimsy and wonder.
The mural, in Shea’s signature primary colors, is full of happy, active characters, and gives an immediate lift and brightness to the room. Shea, known for his award-winning picture books, created the Ballet Cat series, Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty, and the Dinosaur Vs. series, among others. Shea is also the designer of the PBS Kids logo on public television. Shea and his wife, Colleen, completed the mural in a day.
Children’s librarian Kat Lewin wanted to update the wall with a mural for quite some time. Shea is a popular children’s author and illustrator and Lewin took a chance and emailed an inquiry. Shea got back to her immediately, having never been asked to do a large-scale artwork, but was instantly on board.
Shea said, “Kat was a great collaborator and really offered me a lot of latitude in creating the image. I wanted to create something bright and joyful that immediately lets kids know that this is their space.”
The mural design is an original piece, incorporating Shea’s doodling style. There is one character, Chick from Shea’s book New Socks, but the rest were created uniquely for the mural, according to Lewin. Shea did incorporate the library’s turtle and Twitter star, Hardcover, into the design.
In order to transfer the image to the 25’ x 5’ expanse, the sketch was projected on the wall, outlined, and then filled in with paint using, pink, turquoise, yellow, and black.
Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library president Sue Pedersen said, “the Friends of the Tewksbury Library were pleased to finance this AMAZING artistic endeavor.”
Pedersen explained that the town finances the building, the staff, and the books.
“The Friends of the Tewksbury Library fundraise to support the library’s cultural and community programming,” said Pedersen, and was thrilled to support the project.
The mural proposal was presented by Library Director Diane Giarrusso and co-Director Nicole Gilooshian at the Friends monthly board meeting in January, according to Pedersen. The approval was unanimous. Pedersen thanks and extends congratulations to Lewin for making the mural happen.
A time-lapse video of the mural’s creation is on the Tewksbury Public Library’s public Facebook page. The video condenses the nine hour project into a mere 30 second snippet from set up to clean up.
Shea said, “My wife and I came up from Connecticut and painted the mural to a really friendly audience of toddlers and caregivers. It was a pretty great day. Before the pandemic I would do a lot of in person school visits; it was nice to be around little ones again.”
Lewin said early reaction to the mural has surpassed expectations.
“It is really amazing,” and Lewin said that she had not seen anything like it before.
“Other libraries are jealous,” Lewin said, still thrilled that her shot in the dark email worked out.
To learn more about Bob Shea, visit bobshea.com. To view the time lapse of the mural, visit www.facebook.com/TewksburyLib
