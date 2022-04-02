TEWKSBURY — At the Board of Health meeting of March 17, 2022, Health Department Director Shannon Gillis, during her director’s report, explained that one location of Burger King, and multiple locations of Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street, had health code violations.
Gillis explained that Tewksbury sanitarian Michele Grant and health inspector Vincent Goo were onsite at Burger King, 85 Main St., due to an unrelated complaint, and while there noticed the store was not clean. The health inspector went back to do a full inspection, and Gillis stated that the restaurant is “very unclean.”
Gillis wanted the board to know this is an establishment that experienced issues in the past, and formerly engaged the services of a food safety consultant. However, it appears now that standards are not being adhered to.
Member Robert Scarano expressed the need for guidance that is paid for, such as a professional, to implement the food safety and sanitation plan. In the past, having the consultant worked, board members agreed.
Scarano suggested inviting the management in, or sending a letter, asking the store to renew engagement of its paid guidance. Gillis said that once a reinspection happens, she will see how the restaurant complies and “take it from there.”
Barry stated that he thought there had been management turnover which might have led to some of the issues, and Gillis agreed. However, procedural manuals are expected to be onsite and followed regardless of management change.
Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and includes Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons in their portfolio.
Gillis also reported that there are issues at multiple Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Main Street. The problem has persisted for “two to three years.” At least four different inspectors have been on location and multiple meetings occurred with area managers and district managers.
Cleaning and temperature logs are not being kept. Other Dunkin’ Donuts locations in town have different district managers and those are mostly in compliance, Gillis stated, including submission of logs when requested.
Upper management is aware, according to Gillis, yet the department is still running into the same issue. The local franchises are owned by Adie Conway, Inc. The larger corporation of Dunkin’ Donuts is owned by Inspire Brands of Atlanta.
Gillis stated that corporate is aware but the town is not getting anywhere with them. Inspire Brands, the second largest restaurant company in the U.S., acquired Dunkin’ Donuts in 2022 and also owns Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic Drive-In.
“In this instance, fines are going to be issued, “said Gillis.
Meetings with district managers have not yielded in three years, according to Gillis.
