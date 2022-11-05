TEWKSBURY — On Oct. 12, the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge 2070 presented a donation check to Strongwater Farm to be contributed to their Caring for the Caregiver equine program. Strongwater Farm’s goal is to provide education, physical activity, emotional support, and social opportunities through equine assistance, according to their website.
The Caring for the Caregiver program provides equine therapy to help relieve compassion fatigue and burnout from chronic work stress to first responders.
Strongwater Farms Executive Director Maria Antonioni shared that the Caring for the Caregiver program was started in 2020 to provide a holistic environment and give first responders the tools that they need to cope with post-traumatic stress and trauma. They’ve run two sessions so far with six police officers each, and they’re in the midst of their first program for six firefighters.
A previous session for Tewksbury police officers was provided thanks to a donation from the Hidden Battles Foundation. The Tewksbury Police Department released a press release this summer explaining that they would also be helping to provide feedback and evaluations of the program after its original pilot by identifying strengths and weaknesses. This allowed the program to be expanded, and it is now offered to firefighters.
The donation from the Elks will allow 12 Tewksbury first responders — six police officers and six firefighters — to go through the program in 2023. The program lasts six weeks through 90-minute weekly sessions. These sessions include time with the horses and time for self-reflection.
In the June press release, Tewksbury Police Officer Josh Barbera is quoted describing his experience going through the program.
“Everyone enjoyed it. The staff was absolutely great, and it was a very comfortable, calm environment with no pressure,” he said.
Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus is quoted in the statement saying that the program will help de-stigmatize mental health issues in police officers.
“Although changes have been made in recent years, we need to be able to utilize programs like these and have funding available to care for our first responders,” he said. “If we ensure we take care of our officers, the community will benefit from officers performing at their best.”
Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks member Diane Manory shared that their lodge applied for a grant to fund this program through the Elks National Foundation. They selected this program because of its contribution to mental health relief for first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. In their application, they also wrote that helping first responders would also better prepare them to go out and serve the community.
Strongwater Farm is a 501©(3) organization that also offers other accredited therapeutic programs for individuals with physical and mental disabilities and PTSD. The center is one of only two therapeutic riding centers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.