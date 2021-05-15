Tewksbury — Residents came out in large numbers last Saturday to participate in the annual spring town cleanup. Part of the Tewksbury Beautification Committee’s activities, the event has evolved to include the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee and benefitted the Community Pantry this year.
The clean ups, started in 2015, focus on removing trash from Tewksbury’s streets, waterways, open spaces and trails. Residents sign up for a street or area of town and start collecting trash.
Signature sturdy yellow bags are used which help identify cleanup day waste according to the organizers. Boy Scout troops, high school groups, church organizations, Girl Scouts, and residents assemble at the town common to collect supplies such as donated gloves and safety vests, and head out to tackle their designated areas.
One resident focuses on Main Street from Walgreens to the Wilmington line every year, easily filling six large trash bags with bottles, can, nips, straws, and other discarded debris. Others focus on East Street or portions of Main Street. Resident consensus is that there is a lot of trash on the roads after the winter.
This year, the committee offered paper shredding and electronics recycling as part of the larger effort to help residents properly dispose of items.
“Shredded paper jams recycling machines,” said Paige Impink, chairperson of the Beautification Committee, “so providing safe document shredding with proper disposal helps our residents and the town.”
The electronics recycling was an effort to keep items from being tossed.
“People dump all kinds of materials on our trails,” said Bruce Shick of the Open Space committee.
Rare earth minerals are recovered from electronics, and other components are recycled from discards such as computers, cell phones, CRT monitors and tablets.
Jennifer Balch-Kenney and Karyn Sliva worked with Peter Chase to screen residents as they brought their items.
“The town’s recycling calendar has great information about how to properly dispose of all kinds of items,” said Balch-Kenney, chairperson of the Open Space committee. “Residents can always call town hall with any questions.”
Approximately 165 residents came out to clean up trash, according to the committee, with another 100 or so participating in the drive through recycling. Since the town covered the costs for the shredding and electronics recycling, residents were asked to bring a donation for the Tewksbury Pantry.
The effort netted almost $500 in cash donations and several pallets of food for the nonprofit organization.
Boy Scout Troop 49, led by David Cyr, worked on cleaning up the Livingston Street recreation area. Students from the Congregational Church confirmation class worked on Whipple Road, and the TMHS International club, led by Sr. Graça Dudley, made a major impact on the Pinnacle Trails.
Students Michelle Hinkle and Jamie Burns have been picking up trash each week as part of their senior projects, and worked with the club to haul numerous truckloads of construction debris that had been dumped out on the conservation area. Girl Scouts troop 82424 led by Sarah Leshay worked on the Pines Cemetery area and East Street.
It seemed that nips, alcohol containers, plastic water bottles, vape cartridges and construction debris made up a large quantity of the items collected, with masks and surgical gloves a new item on the landscape, due to the pandemic. Residents commented on what they were collecting as they delivered their full bags to the DPW.
“Trash seemed to be at maximum levels this year — much more than any clean up day I have experienced,” said Beautification Committee member Karen Cintolo. “Volunteers were eager, energetic and seemed to embrace the opportunity to work together to make Tewksbury a more beautiful place to live, work and play. If we can't prevent litter in the first place, we can certainly do our part to make a good part of it disappear.”
Committee member and selectperson Jayne Wellmann said, “Every year the turnout from residents and volunteers impresses me. So many told us how appreciative of the free paper shredding and electronics recycling and we had a steady stream of traffic throughout the morning. We could never do this without our intrepid volunteers, willing to take hours to clean-up roadsides, trails, and more. And many thanks to Town Manager Richard Montuori and town staff for supporting these efforts.”
The Town of Tewksbury will be holding a Hazardous Waste Day in July according to town officials, though dates and location have not yet been announced.
To receive updates about future town cleanups, email clean.up.tewksbury@gmail.com.
