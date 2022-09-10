As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school.
A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences.
It was the little, familiar things that often gave a young student comfort starting off the new school year. A favorite pen, a familiar classmate and a favorite bagged lunch.
For many of us that grew up in New England, the standby school lunch was more often than not the iconic Fluffernutter.
Plenty of peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff spread between two pieces of Wonder Bread was your own little slice of heaven in the school cafeteria.
Despite the fact that this was not the most nutritious lunch mom could have packed, it was the tried and true school lunch for many students, particularly right here in New England, the birthplace of Marshmallow Fluff.
The earliest printed reference to marshmallow cream can be traced back to an 1896 cookbook from the American culinary icon, Fannie Farmer.
Farmer’s recipe was referred to as “marshmallow paste,” made from melted marshmallows and used as a shortcut to make frosting and candy.
In 1913, the first commercially made, shelf stable marshmallow spread was developed by the brother and sister team of Amory and Emma Curtis.
The Curtis sibling’s product was called Snowflake Marshmallow Creme, but it was Archibauld Query who created the now famous Marshmallow Fluff brand right here in Massachusetts, and who is credited with the start of Fluff fever.
Query sold his marshmallow creation, by the jar or gallon, door to door in Somerville in 1917, eventually making his product a favorite among local housewives.
After limited local success, Boston candy company Durkee-Mower bought Query’s recipe for a mere $500, and brought the product to new heights of success with an innovative marketing plan.
Durkee-Mower started to advertise Fluff on the radio in the 1920’s, and then heavily concentrated on branding the Fluff product over the 1950’s and 60’s, creating the iconic red, white and blue packaging, that remains largely unchanged today.
But the biggest impact on Fluff’s fame is no doubt the creation of the Fluffernutter Sandwich.
Surprisingly, the first peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich was the creation of Fluff’s largest competitor, Snowflake Marshmallow Creme.
Snowflake first published the recipe during WWI, calling it the Liberty Sandwich. (They also created a marshmallow and olive sandwich that thankfully did not catch on with the public!)
Several other companies tried to cash in on the marshmallow sandwich, but it was Fluff that discovered how to make it there own.
In the 1960’s, Fluff came up with a clever marketing plan by coining the term Fluffernutter Sandwich, and blasting it to the public with commercials and catchy jingles. The commercials used the angle that it was a recipe every kid could make for themselves without the help of an overburdened mom.
The sweet and salty treat became a huge hit enjoyed by children and adults for decades.
In 2014, Massachusetts state lawmakers made the Fluffernutter the official state sandwich. This came with some opposition because of the lack of nutritional value in the sandwich, but because of the long standing roots of Fluff in Massachusetts, opposition backed down and it was passed.
Today, Marshmallow Fluff is still New England made in Lynn, just a few miles away from its birthplace of Somerville.
The City of Somerville has long celebrated all that Marshmallow Fluff has done for the area, and this year is no exception.
After a several year absence due to COVID, Union Square Main Street and The Somerville Arts Council are happy to announce the return of “The 17th annual What the Fluff Festival.”
This one day street festival celebrates all that is fun about Fluff. For those who are not native to New England, or those who have forgotten the magic of the Fluffernutter, this festival is the perfect opportunity to get acquainted, or re-acquainted with the fun and fabulous flavor of Fluff.
Fluff fun begins on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the heart of Somerville’s vibrant Union Square.
This year’s theme is Fluff at First Sight: Back on Track, and promises to please Marshmallow Fluff lovers as well as reminding those who may have forgotten about their old love of Fluff.
The Fluff Festival plans to “jam” all afternoon with multiple musical entertainers starting at 3.
Fashionable Fluff lovers are encouraged to express their fondness for Fluff by wearing marshmallow inspired costumes for the annual costume contest.
There is also a full afternoon of fun, Fluff activities and games planned.
Games include Marshmallow Toss, Fluff Jousting, Fluff Musical Chairs, and Fluff Limbo.
Fashion forward Fluff lovers can express themselves in the Fluff Hairdo Contest. (Yes, contestants will form the fabulous Fluff in their hair to create a stylish hairdo!)
Despite all the Flufftastic fun events at the festival, the real draw of the day is the Fluff inspired food.
Guests can witness the simple, original Fluff formula of corn syrup, egg whites, sugar, and vanilla flavoring transform into unexpected but delicious treats such as Flufferita Pizza or Fluff sweet potato pakoras. The culinary creativity of Fluff is endless and will push your tastebuds to the limits of this sticky, sweet sensation.
Although the official festival is one day, many of Union Square's local businesses will be offering Flufftastic specials, sales and Fluff related merchandise in the days before the festival.
Union Square does have limited street and lot parking, but because of the popularity of this festival, organizers recommend taking public transportation or parking on the outskirts of Union Square.
This month, celebrate all you once loved about Marshmallow Fluff while supporting local businesses in the birthplace of this iconic New England treat at Someville’s What the Fluff Festival.
For a full schedule of What the Fluff events and performers, visit www.flufffestival.com.
