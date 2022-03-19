TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on March 9, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
The committee held the third and final public budget hearing with Business Manager Dave Libby. Along with the budget, Libby shared that the closure of the North Street and Trahan schools in early 2023 will lead to a 65 percent increase in the cost of insurance for the vacant buildings, but he is considering options to transfer liability to the town.
After returning to regular session, chair Keith Sullivan stopped the meeting until an American flag could be located for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The committee recognized the retirement of George Paul, a longtime district employee. Paul’s 56 year career started as principal of the Trahan School. Following his initial retirement in 2008, Paul returned to the district to manage entitlement grants.
Member Shannon Demos read a proclamation recognizing Paul’s contributions to the district, sharing that he first hired her as a teacher in the district and noting his influence on teachers and administrators in town.
The committee heard a presentation from School Resource Officer Eric Hanley and his labradoodle partner Officer Waffles, a comfort dog. Hanley and Waffles are hosted at the Wynn Middle School but visit other schools throughout the district. Waffles is still working on training and dog obedience lessons, and will go away for a whole month of training in the summer.
Hanley shared that Waffles will be seeking to get a therapy dog certification when he is a year old. Demos asked if students have been scared of the dog. Hanley said that no student or staff member is forced to interact with the dog, but some students who were scared of dogs have been drawn in by Waffles’ gentle nature and had breakthroughs.
The committee heard a presentation on the state of technology in the district from Jason Stamp, director of IT services. Stamp shared that the district is employing the use of 4,000 Chromebooks across all buildings. At TMHS, students are using a 1:1 Chromebook model, where each student is assigned a laptop that travels back and forth to school with them.
The district is working to integrate the model into grades 5-8. Teachers are also implementing new ClearTouch boards in classrooms, which are replacing SmartBoards. The new boards act as large interactive computer screens.
Stamp said that the pandemic led to an influx of digital resources for the district and an increase of free resources for students and teachers. Stamp’s IT team is continuing to improve hardware support, user accounts management, digital resources, and infrastructure support.
The district lost two tech integration coaches in the fall who helped inventory resources and manage data privacy agreements. Stamp said that the district is joining a student data privacy consortium to save money and evaluate resources. The tech coach positions have been posted and Stamp hopes to be fully staffed in the fall.
Stamp introduced the K-4 math coaches to discuss curriculum implementation. Sarah Yore, Erin Swanson, and Laura Szum explained that the district is working on a two-phase process to supplement the current GO Math! curriculum using a newly developed framework with the latest research and pedagogy before transitioning out of the product.
The coaches have been working on the curriculum and testing with teachers through a working group. They received positive feedback from teachers and students about new resources, games, and lessons. The team will continue to work on data analysis to identify challenge areas.
Interim Superintendent Brenda Theriualt-Regan gave her inaugural superintendent and staff report following the departure of Superintendent Chris Malone. Theriault-Regan shared that masks are optional in schools but students and staff who wear masks are still supported; the district did not see a major spike in cases coming back from February vacation in comparison to winter break, but the district is still implementing mitigation measures with enhanced testing and cleaning.
Theriualt-Regan also reported that as departments move out of the Center School prior to demolition, the online directory will be updated. The district received notice and approval of an ESSER III grant in the amount of $2.77 million to be spent by 2024 on learning loss mitigation and health and safety needs of schools.
In addition, the district received an accelerated literacy learning grant from the state in the amount of $200,000 to go towards the improvement of ELA curriculum.
Theriault-Regan shared that following a gel gun shooting at TMHS after a Tewksbury-Billerica game, students and staff met between the schools to discuss short- and long-term goals to maintain consistency and positive relationships.
“We’re so proud of the students for their willingness to come together,” she said.
She also reported that the district ratified a memorandum of understanding with school nurses, and continues to negotiate with custodians and secretaries on collective bargaining.
The board voted to approve an overnight field trip for 34 students to the DECA state conference in Boston.
Sullivan ended the meeting by thanking outgoing members Shannon Demos and John Stadtman for their service to the board and presented them with flowers.
“I feel as though I was honored to work with the constituents, and I hope my being on the board helped just a little bit,” Demos said.
“It’s always for the good of the community and the students,” said Stadtman. “It isn’t always fun but it has been a pleasure.”
The next meeting is scheduled for April 13, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
