TEWKSBURY — Two Reading High School students hope to make a difference for the environment as they prepare to manage two pollinator garden beds behind the Tewksbury Public Library. The students will plant and maintain a monarch butterfly waystation as part of their senior experiential learning project.
Reading students Elanor Hart and Ellen Richards learned about the monarch butterfly project through an internship fair at their school and are “all in” for the garden.
Cathy Harmon and John Ryan are managing the effort. The couple was invited to participate in the event at the high school and knew the project would provide a meaningful experience for seniors interested in the environment.
Proprietors of the former Green Tomato restaurant in Reading, the couple has turned their energy to supporting habitats for monarch butterflies and raising awareness about the threatened species.
“Monarch populations are crashing, but we have a proactive way to help try to fix that,” said Ryan.
Hart and Richards will plant native pollinator plants to attract the butterflies, creating a waystation for the migrating insects. Black Eyed Susan (rudbeckia) and Mexican Sunflower (tithonia) will be planted along with zinnias, parsley, and dill.
Bob Baden of GROW Greenhouses on the campus of Tewksbury Hospital will supply the plants. GROW provides therapeutic gardening programs for hospital residents.
According to Baden and Ryan, the plants will support monarch butterflies and attract black swallowtail butterflies. Both species also feed on milkweed. Planting milkweed is something that the project will seek to do, but in pots, according to Baden.
Two garden plots at the library community garden were made available for the project.
Garden director and Tewksbury Public Library assistant director Nicole Goolishian said, “The library is thrilled to have robust pollinator conservation efforts during our 2023 Community Garden season. We look forward to witnessing how these efforts progress and the continued work of volunteers this spring and summer.”
The students are taking on other tasks as part of the project, such as enhancing the social media for the Monarch Ranch, Ryan’s butterfly garden and educational outreach program.
“These students are our future,” said Ryan, and he hopes the students will be able to raise awareness through their efforts.
Richards said she hopes to turn her yard into a butterfly habitat in addition to her work in the garden and is excited to support projects that the library will craft around this effort, such as programming for children and adults. Hart envisions staying involved even after the project is finished. The students are required to give a presentation about their work. They will submit an essay to satisfy project requirements from the school.
The Town Crier will be following this project throughout the spring and summer.
