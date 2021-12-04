TEWKSBURY — TMHS principal Jon Bernard sent a message to parents in mid-November informing them that “racially insensitive/offensive graffiti” was found in student bathrooms. Bernard expressed his concern over the vandalism, indicating that multiple instances had occurred.
While no description of the graffiti was made available in the memo, it has been confirmed that second floor restrooms and a gymnasium restroom have been closed for student use. Additionally, sources have confirmed that racist symbols were etched into the paint of the restroom stalls.
According to Bernard’s memo, immediate adjustments to student restroom use were enacted, with more to follow post-Thanksgiving break.
Bernard described the incidents as “extremely upsetting to the administration, faculty, staff, and student body of our school,” but that, while this is a regrettable development, he remains “confident and optimistic that we can achieve good things through hard work, open and honest communication, the assistance of a caring staff, and capitalizing on the significant goodness that exists among our students,” according to the emailed message.
Bernard explained that the school is working with its School Resource Officer who is a member of the Tewksbury Police Department, and the two incidents remain under investigation.
As far as disciplinary action, Bernard explained, “any person responsible for vandalism to the school, including graffiti, is subject to consequences as noted in the school's code of conduct.”
Bernard, in a follow up with the Town Crier, outlined initiatives that the school has undertaken, prior to these incidents, to create a safe and supportive school culture for everyone. In addition to Challenge Day activities, an annual student leadership program, the school implemented a peer mentoring program through an outside consultant, and a new partnership with the Middlesex Community College Law center.
Bernard said, “CORE Trainings is the facilitator for our new Peer Mentoring program, which is aimed at using the leadership skills of identified upperclassmen to serve as student mentors to the Class of 2021.”
The work with Middlesex Community College Law center is designed to develop skills and education to resolve matters with students in a restorative justice model, and also to facilitate student mediation as needed. The goal is to replace or supplement traditional, punitive/discipline-only outcomes, according to Bernard.
For all initiatives, Bernard describes them as a “work in progress” and appreciates the engagement of students, staff, and the community as they work to improve teambuilding, strengthen the school community, and raise awareness about the impacts of racism and social oppression.
“I strongly believe that as a school community we are better than these incidents indicate,” said Bernard in his communication to the TPS community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.