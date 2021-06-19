The Tewksbury Garden Club recently sponsored Garden Grow bags for Lowell Healthy Families. The bags are part of a program for mothers and toddlers to teach them about planting seeds and how they grow. The bags included soil, grow pots, lima bean seeds, and a book. Pictured are (left to right): Giselle Jaramillo, Isabel Santos, Rose O’Neill, co-president of the Tewksbury Garden Club, Nguyet Pham-KIen, and Robin Akram. (courtesy photo)