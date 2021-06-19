TEWKSBURY — When Rose O’Neil heard about the opportunity to help young children and their mothers learn how to plant seeds, she jumped at the chance. The Tewksbury Garden Club co-president is passionate about the mission of the club.
“Planting seeds in the children to grow a love of gardening is among our missions as a club,” said O’Neil.
Lowell Healthy Families, a family support agency and part of The Children’s Trust, is located in Lowell and serves mothers and their young children through support services and educational programs in several communities in the Merrimack Valley. Part of the summer programming for the families is teaching the children how to plant seeds, water the seeds, and watching them grow.
O’Neil, co-president of the Tewksbury Garden Club, immediately presented the idea to the garden club. Without hesitation, the group agreed to generously sponsor the entire project.
“When I brought the project up to our club members, they were happy to fund the experience for the children,” said O’Neil.
O’Neil and her team created 20 colorful fabric drawstring bags for the children, complete with a bag of soil, a small pot for planting, lima bean seeds, and a book, “The Garden That We Grew.”
Each bag also had a recycle water bottle with holes drilled in the cap by O’Neill’s husband for watering the plants. Lima bean seeds were chosen because they germinate very quickly and are hardy, providing a quick result and almost certain success even if one does not have a green thumb.
To accompany the grow bags, O’Neil teamed up with Tewksbury Garden Club co-president Jeanne Riccio to create an instructional video. The six-minute program teaches step-by-step how to plant the seeds and care for them.
The video also includes a read aloud of the book by Riccio for the families to enjoy.
O’Neil said, “We as a garden club enjoy fostering a love of gardening in our community, including encouraging the smallest among us.”
Director Robin Akram is grateful for the support from the club and hopes to bring more gardening programs to the families in the future. To learn more about the Tewksbury Garden Club, email tewksburygardenclub@gmail.com.
