TEWKSBURY — Girl Scout Troop 83441 of the Tewksbury/Wilmington Baldwin Service Unit visited The Auntie Dog Training Studio last week to complete their Brownie Pets Badge.
The girls, ages 7 to 10 years old, toured the Main Street facility with their troop leaders Amy Meagher and Nicole DeGennaro to learn about pet care, health and training.
The purpose of the Brownie Pets badge is to know how to take care of a pet, according to Girl Scouts of America. The Brownie badge’s requirements include learning how to feed a pet, making a pet feel loved, learning the needs of different types of pets, keeping a pet comfy, and helping a pet feel healthy and safe.
The badge is designed to help scouts learn what pet may be right for them, or if they have a pet, how best to care for it.
The Scouts met with studio director Liz Cleaves and trainers Jennifer Ahern and Julia Spence. Cheryl Knowles from the Tewksbury Police Department, Veterinary Technician Liane Mitchell from Best Pets Veterinary Hospital in Tewksbury, and Auntie Dog volunteer Kelly Farias were also on hand to answer questions and work with the scouts.
The Brownie troop listened to dog heartbeats, learned how to walk a dog, and were instructed how to safely greet a dog. Of special importance was learning about Service Dogs and Therapy Dogs. The scouts were treated to a visit by Tewksbury Police Department Therapy Dogs Officer Waffles and Dr. Brownie.
Dog “speakers” included TDI Therapy Dogs Hailey, a Golden Doodle, and Boston terrier, Tude. Therapy dogs in training Riggs, a Bull mastiff, Bumble, a Husky, and German shepherd puppy, Drei, met with the scouts as well.
Girl Scouts earn badges when they complete a set of requirements or skill-building activity. Badges are typically affixed to a sash or vest for the scout along with other troop insignia. To learn more about scouting in Tewksbury and Wilmington visit facebook.com/baldwingirlscouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.