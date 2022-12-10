As families and friends gather in person once again, the chance to share food presents new options for flavor and experimentation.
Charcuterie boards have been all the rage for a few years now, where clusters of salty or savory snacks adorn a large wooden cutting board or tray, perfect for grazing. And while charcuterie, defined as a shop selling meats, has exploded to mean any collection of delectable items served on a board, there is a new viral trend that is taking this appetizer platter to a new level.
Enter the butter board. Credited to author Josh McFadden from his 2017 cookbook, "Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables," co-authored with Martha Holmberg, the notion was re-introduced on Instagram, the social media platform, in September by recipe developer Justine Doiron.
In the video, Doiron smears softened butter onto a wooden board, sprinkles it with flaky sea salt, and layers several toppings including sliced shallot, coriander honey, herbs, and edible flowers on the frosted board. Served with warm, crusty bread, the board is intended for sharing, as guests would plow their torn bread chunks into the shmear and experience all the flavors melded together. Perhaps a spoon or spreading knife might be more appealing and prevent double dipping?
The video went viral, and the trend was launched. Versions of the board have emerged with multiple flavored butters on one tasting board, mascarpone cheese with fig jam, toasted pecans, and dried fruits, and cream cheese boards layered with capers, smoked salmon, and red onion served with bagel chips.
And while these boards for entertaining are visually impressive and full of flavorful ingredients, another idea for a sharing board caught our attention; the “better” board. Taking a riff off the butter board, the better board seeks to create a healthy alternative by swapping in hummus as its foundation. Using the chickpea spread for the base helps reduce the artery-clogging components of the butter without compromising the presentation or intent.
Try layering a smoky hummus with roasted honeynut squash cubes, sauteed balsamic shallots, spring peas, chopped dried apricots and microgreens. This combination, introduced by Jane Esselstyn on her YouTube channel as a plant-based alternative, takes the board from an appetizer to almost a meal.
While the butter board may not eclipse the raging popularity and extreme flexibility of the charcuterie board, consider giving some version of this appetizer a try at your next holiday, friend, or family gathering.
