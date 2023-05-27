TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class 2023 Emma Jensen and Marissa Sam Ryan for receiving the May 2023 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Jensen and Ryan were nominated together by TMHS faculty member Jim Sullivan. They were nominated together not only because both have exemplified exceptional qualities as student athletes and as contributing members of the TMHS student body, but both have been extremely successful as co-Vice Presidents of TMHS DECA.
DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America that encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions.
Their DECA achievements include jointly coordinating The Meghan McCarthy Fashion Show Fundraiser, along with two other DECA members. As a result of their efforts they raised over $20,000.
Both Jensen and Ryan also joined forces to write a 22 page paper for Project Management Awareness competition, and emerged as State Champions, moving on to make the top 20 finalist in the International Competition.
Despite their impressive achievements together, both students can hold their own individually on and off the campus of TMHS.
Emma Jensen, daughter of Patty and Zach Jensen, has had an impressive academic career, holding a regular place on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll and as an active member of National Honor Society. She will also be graduating Summa Cum Laude.
During her time at TMHS, Jensen has been just as active on the field as a four-year member of both the varsity track and field team and the cross country team.
She has also supported her athletic teams through fundraising by helping the TMHS Track Booster club.
Jensen is just as dedicated to the community outside of TMHS, donating her time and support to such organizations as The Caring Closet, Strongwater Equestrian Farm, and the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Throughout her busy high school years, Jensen also managed to find time to hold several part-time jobs at La Vita Dolce, Market Basket, and the Andover Summer Recreation Program.
Sam Ryan, daughter of Rose and Bill Ryan, has also had a busy academic career striving to keep a regular place on the Principal’s List as well as being an active member of National Honor Society. She will graduate Magna Cum Laude.
Outside of the classroom, Ryan had an outstanding career as a TMHS athlete as a member of both the varsity basketball team and softball team, earning herself an impressive amount of athletic awards for both basketball and softball.
For basketball, Ryan was named First Team and Second Team All-Conference and the Boston Herald All-Scholastic.
Ryans softball achievements include MVC Division 2 player of the Year, two-time First Team All-Conference, two-time Boston Herald and Boston Globe All Scholastic, and 2022 State Finalist.
Ryan has been a big supporter of her high school community both on the field as well as off the field donating her time as a PEER Mentor/Leadership member, and as a volunteer at Tewksbury Girls Soccer and Girls Basketball League Camps.
Her volunteer work has also reached beyond the scope of TMHS as she volunteered at the Taste of Tewksbury event and the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes.
Academics, sports and community service keeps her schedule full, but Ryan still manages to find time for several part-time jobs including Perfectos Cafe, Kid Cave in Andover, and frequent babysitting and dog walking jobs.
Despite having such rewarding high school careers, both Jensen and Ryan are already looking toward their future endeavors after graduation.
Jensen is planning on furthering her education by attending the University of Alabama to study Pre-Law.
Ryan will attend Saint Anselm College in the fall, where she will play Division 2 softball while majoring in Nursing.
Although both of these deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients are taking different career paths for the future, it is evident that their high school achievements, earned both together and individually, will follow them down the road to success.
