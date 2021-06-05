TEWKSBURY — Rewinding to February of 2020, Tewksbury Public Schools’ lead nurse Kelly Constantino remembers learning that a positive case of COVID-19 was reported on the airplane which transported TMHS students home from a school vacation trip to Italy.
“We were poring over manifests, trying to figure out where each student was seated relative to the positive case,” Constantino said.
A student was symptomatic, and Constantino was trying to get the student tested.
“The virus was too new and the student’s symptoms didn’t meet the criteria at the time to get tested,” Constantino said. “We couldn’t get anyone to administer a test. Emergency rooms didn’t want suspected cases so we were referred to primary care doctors, The guidance was just too new.”
As reported in the Town Crier in March of 2020, as a precautionary measure, students and staff from the trip were told to quarantine themselves by the state, town health department and the town manager. Participants of the trip were quarantined in their homes from March 4 to March 7, and were permitted to return to school on March 9, 2020.
Then, as case numbers increased across the Commonwealth, Tewksbury schools paused in person learning as of Friday, March 13, 2020 as part of a decision by the Merrimack Valley Superintendent’s Association. At that point, the closure was for two weeks.
Then, per Governor Charlie Baker’s orders on Monday, March 17 — three weeks. No one could have foreseen that the students would stay remote for the remainder of the school year. As cases grew, the Tewksbury health department reached out to Constantino to ask if the nurses would be willing to assist with contact tracing since there were no students in the buildings.
Some of the nurses joined the effort and worked with the state’s MAVEN infectious disease tracking system to record and follow cases.
“When we started, we were checking in with people each day, but the numbers grew so rapidly we had to abandon that,” said Constantino.
The nurses checked in with residents, gave guidance and then checked in at the end of the quarantine period, continuing right through the summer of 2020.
Constantino and her team worked with the school administration, the school reopening committee, and the town when it was time to plan for a hybrid return in the fall of 2020.
“We discussed sanitization, spacing, and other protocols, and attended numerous webinars with the DPH, DESE and the superintendent; it was hectic,” said Constantino, explaining that the guidance was changing constantly.
There were times when, due to the contact tracing work and access to the MAVEN system, that Constantino would notify a family before the state did.
“Things were moving so fast that I often was notified before the primary care doctor was.”
Constantino would walk students and their families through a set of questions to determine any close contacts, going back 48 hours before the onset of symptoms to see whom they may have been around and for how long.
“The high school was trickier than the lower grades,” said Constantino due to the number of classroom changes the TMHS students make, versus an elementary class which stays in one room.
There were times at the height of the cases that a whole class may have had to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
“The school nurses were excellent and Dr. Eileen Osborne was incredible with our contact tracing,” said Constantino.
In some cases, a sleepover was the source of spread, and in other cases, the hockey team had to be quarantined a few times.
Constantino and high school nurse Mackenzie Coneeny also doubled as COVID-unit nurses at hospitals outside the district.
“The need was so great that we picked up shifts to help fight the battle,” said Constantino, a battle that had no winners and left nurses and doctors helpless at times.
“Early on, patients were only going in one direction; this is not the kind of nursing I had previously been involved in. I was used to helping people recover, and now they were dying,” said Constantino.
With the return to in-person learning this spring, Constantino is glad the students are back in the buildings.
“The students were great during hybrid, and mask compliance, at least at the high school, was good,” she shared, but Constantino said the students seemed robotic, and that the full time return to school has a good energy and feel to it which she sees in the students.
As the pandemic wanes on, the guidance from the CDC and DESE has evolved to the point that even close contacts do not have to quarantine, though they will be alerted. The schools will continue pooled testing and encourage participation as a way to prevent spread. And while there is no data to support in-school spread of the virus, detection of a positive case is still critical so that person can isolate for their own health as well as any vulnerable friends or family members they may be in contact with.
Constantino said she could not have asked for a better team, noting that other districts just did not have the same type of total community collaboration as Tewksbury did.
“I would speak to other communities and their health departments were not working with their schools,” Constantino said in disbelief.
She praised former town nurse Urvi Agarwalla, former health department director Susan Sawyer and current director Shannon Sullivan, along with retired school nurse Elaine Walsh.
“Elaine came out of retirement and covered anywhere we needed it,” she said.
Constantino would like to recognize Wynn nurse Amy Connell, Ryan nurse Deb Kraytenberg, North Street nurse Angie Reaney, Dewing nurse Jill Robinson, Trahan nurse Kathy Korslund, Heath Brook nurse Karen Rossi, and associate nurse Sandra Miller.
“Everyone worked nights and weekends and chipped in wherever needed,” Constantino said.
Superintendent Chris Malone and Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan have great praise for the team and Constantino.
Malone said, “The Tewksbury Public Schools nurses have been the most significant reason why our students were able to safely attend school all year. They have successfully navigated complex contact tracing protocols, implemented pooled testing, and provided clear and accurate medical information regularly to parents regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Simply put, without them we would not have been able to have any in person learning this school year. Kelly Constantino is the true ‘superhero’ of this pandemic.”
And Theriault-Regan said, “our nurses deserve all the kudos in the world for their work this school year and beyond.”
