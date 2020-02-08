TEWKSBURY — Recently, the Town Clerk’s office released the 2020 annual town election calendar. This outlines notable dates regarding filing as a candidate, as well as when the elections themselves will take place.
On Monday, Jan. 6, nomination papers were first made available. The last day to submit these papers for certification at the Town Clerk’s Office is Friday, Feb. 14, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 50 valid signatures of registered voters, as well as their Tewksbury address is required.
The last day to object to or withdraw nomination papers is Tuesday, March 3, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Looking at campaign finance required filing deadlines, the first filing date is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020. The second filing date is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020, with the end of the year report due on Jan. 20, 2021.
In addition to the annual town election, the 2020 Presidential Primary is also approaching, as are several competitive statewide elections. In Massachusetts, the Presidential Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3, commonly referred to as “Super Tuesday,” due to the large amount of states holding Presidential primary elections.
The Massachusetts State Primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. A notable statewide primary race during this election cycle is for the United States Senate seat currently held by Ed Markey (D). In the Primary, Markey will be challenged by Congressman Joseph Kennedy III.
The statewide and Presidential general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The annual town election in Tewksbury will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Additionally, a voter registration session will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall. Tewksbury residents who will be 18 years old on or before April 4, 2020 may register to vote at this session. This will be the final day to register to be eligible to vote at the annual town election and the annual Town Meeting.
Town residents can also register to vote at any time during regular Town Clerk Office hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on this year’s election calendar or if one has questions regarding the elections or registering to vote, visit the Town Clerk’s website at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/annual-town-election-nomination-papers or call at (978) 640-4355.
