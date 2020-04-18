TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met Tuesday, April 7, via teleconference for a brief meeting.
The board voted to continue a hearing on an amusement device, common victualler, and entertainment license application for TJ Callahan’s Pub, as many residents wished to speak on the issue.
Town Manager Richard Montuori gave a COVID-19 update. Town buildings and recreational areas are still closed but departments can be reached by telephone for skeleton services.
Schools and the senior center are still providing meals. At the time of the meeting, the total number of cases in Tewksbury was 48, with 37 active cases and 11 recovered cases.
The town nurse and school nurses use the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiologic Network (MAVEN) to assess symptoms for positive cases, determine an isolation period, and compile a list of people the individual has had contact with (who receive quarantine information and are monitored for symptoms).
Montuori also mentioned that he is moving forward with interviewing the top three candidates for the vacant chief of police position after the completion of the assessment process. Candidates were reviewed by an independent firm, comprised of former and current police chiefs, and completed problem solving and written exercises.
Montuori noted that state legislation had been passed since the board’s last meeting, allowing the board to move the date of Town Meeting in the absence of a Town Moderator. Annual Town Meeting will now be held on May 4, 2020, with special Town Meeting on May 6, 2020.
The legislation also allows select boards to extend the due date for real estate taxes to June 1, and lets the board authorize the treasurer/collector to waive interest and fees on real estate, personal property, excise taxes, and water/sewer utility billing.
“This one’s a no brainer,” said chairman Jay Kelly.
The board voted unanimously to approve both motions.
The board noted that small businesses and residents can find resources on the town website tewksbury-ma.gov.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 21, 2020, and will air on Comcast 99 and Verizon 33. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on the screen or in the meeting agenda online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.