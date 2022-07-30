TEWKSBURY — The building that housed the former Children’s Learning Academy on Main Street is taking on new life this fall as Main Street Learning Academy prepares to open.
New owners Alicia and Paul Marden of Saugus have purchased the business. Marden’s philosophy is “a creative education has the power to catapult children into a lifetime of curiosity.”
The school’s director will be Kim Welch, a Tewksbury resident with many years of preschool and childcare experience.
“I am so excited to bring our new preschool to Tewksbury,” said Welch.
The preschool is not affiliated with the old business, and is bringing a play-based, academic model to an age 2.9 to 5 year old clientele. Lead teacher Desiree Wickham explained that the school’s curriculum will be following state standards while incorporating important social and emotional skills.
“We are educating the whole child,” said Wickham.
Welch and Wickham have been busy cleaning, painting, and revamping the space. The school’s logo is cheerful and the school looks forward to being part of the larger Tewksbury community.
“We plan to be at community events such as Tewksbury’s Safety Event on Aug. 21, the Community Market, and the holiday festival,” said Welch.
Plans include outreach to local senior living facilities and having students make cards for veterans.
The teachers are Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care certified as Infant/Toddler, Preschool Lead Teachers, and Welch is additionally Director I and II certified. Both are certified in CPR and first aid.
The property is a cape-style building with an outdoor play area and rooms dedicated to age-centric groupings, with a common area for the whole school to come together.
“We really want people to feel like this is a home where they can feel comfortable leaving their children, said Welch. “We are not a cookie-cutter corporate chain.”
Future plans include raised bed gardens where students can learn about planting flowers and vegetables.
The school will be open year ’round, will be open during school vacation weeks, and will follow the Tewksbury snow days and other emergency closings. A computer-based registration, notification, and payment system will streamline the experience for parents. The school will also have rolling enrollment so as children age-up, they can attend the program.
Welch and Wickham are seasoned preschool teachers whose depth of experience spans several decades.
“Our own children benefitted from a small preschool experience, and we look forward to providing the same for families in the area.”
The school is planning an open house in August and will be operational in the fall. For updates, visit their website at mainstreetlearningacademy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.