Here in the Merrimack Valley there is a farmers market every day of the week. Visiting markets is a fun way to check out local food vendors and artisans and take in the bountiful harvest of the season.
Markets provide access to fresh produce, are a way to support local businesses, and keep our carbon footprint small. Markets are also a way to make community connections.
Don’t want to cook? Most markets have food trucks and prepared meals to make dinner quick and easy on hot nights. While some vendors visit multiple markets, others have their “home” locations week after week. Be sure to check out a community market this summer.
Mondays until Oct. 9, 2023: Billerica Farmer’s Market has farmers, churros, vegetables, music, community groups, food trucks, and artisans. From 3 - 7 p.m. in a new location this year at 793 Boston Road. Dogs are not permitted at the market.
There is free parking on Grove Street across from the Emerald Rose restaurant. The market accepts SNAP benefits. No market Labor Day weekend.
https://www.billericacommunityfarmersmarket.org/
Tuesdays until Aug. 22, 2023: Westford Roudenbush Community Market with roasted coffee, soups, and Indian specialties, pottery, and community partners offering health screenings.
Runs from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Roudenbush Community Center, 65 Main St. rain or shine.
https://www.roudenbush.org/2023marketvendors
Wednesdays until Oct. 28, 2023: Lawrence Groundwork Farmers Market with lots of local produce to support area farms. The market runs all day from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 155 Haverhill St. Bring your reusable bag.
https://www.facebook.com/GroundworkLawrence
Thursdays until Sept. 28, 2023: Tewksbury Community Market held at the Livingston Street recreation complex from 4 - 7 p.m. The market has free parking and is located near a playground, basketball courts, and the town’s splash pad.
Make an evening of it! Vendors include Tewksbury honey, the lemonade truck, vegan treats, and several food trucks offering tasty option like pierogi, burgers, and Italian street food.
Fridays until October: Lowell Farmers Market, 350A Dutton St. from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free parking.
Food trucks, produce, artisans, and entertainment.
https://www.commteam.org/program/lowell-farmers-market/
Saturdays until Oct. 14: Andover Farmers Market from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Church, 41 Central St. Fish, a mushroom monger, flowers, bakers and more. The market has entertainment and provides space for community groups.
https://andoverfarmersmarket.com/
Saturday is also the Chelmsford Farmers Market, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the Chelmsford Common featuring music, soap, corn and vegetables, and a low-sugar soda vendor.
https://www.facebook.com/ChelmsfordMarketontheCommon
Sundays until Oct. 1: Wilmington Farmer’s Market, located on the Swain Green, 140 Middlesex Ave. Matches up to $30 in SNAP benefits. Always a kid’s activity, and lots of food including arancini, macaroni and cheese, knife sharpening, cheese, donuts and more.
