TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Junior Girl Scout Troop 67431 visited the Tewksbury Community Garden, located behind the Tewksbury Public Library, to earn their gardening badge recently.
Garden steering committee member Lauren Cunningham and her daughter, UConn student, TMHS 2020 graduate and garden volunteer, Megan, gave them a tour. The community garden supports individual plots as well as community plots, which are gardens that everyone helps maintain and whose produce is sold at the library to raise money for the Tewksbury Community Pantry.
Cunningham explained how composting works, the organic ways in which the garden is fertilized, and taught the scouts about organic and safe pest control, such as flowers which repel bugs. Cunningham discussed how seemingly randomly planted flowers around the plots work as natural insect repellent and protect the crops.
The scouts learned about diatomaceous earth, another natural insect control measure, and saw the little houses that attract beneficial bugs for the garden. Cunningham demonstrated how potatoes and garlic are planted and then how the bulbs and tubers make their way to being donated to the food pantry.
Said Cunningham, “The girls were very attentive, were enthusiastic even in the afternoon heat and asked a lot of thoughtful questions.”
As part of the badge requirements, the girls were tasked with visiting a garden, exploring garden design, learning how to choose garden plants, experimenting with seeds, and planting their own garden. The scouts went on a scavenger hunt to identify crops, seek out garden decorations, and look for other items such as a hummingbird feeder and bee waterer.
“They can now identify rhubarb,” said troop co-leader Stacey Gugliuzza, who was thrilled to be able to finally have the girls work in-person outdoors. “In addition to STEAM badges, the girls in my junior troop love being outdoors! They love to fish, swim, hike, and just be in nature. I love that they have a group that supports and encourages this passion!”
Megan Cunningham said, “I was impressed with how enthusiastic everyone (scouts and parents!) was about learning about gardening. The respect, leadership, and excitement that all the scouts showed was great to see.”
As part of completing their badge requirements, the scouts also worked with soil and pots to plant their own flower and bean seeds to take home and care for. According to Gugliuzza, the girls shared some different ways they garden at home, such as in containers or raised beds, and talked about some of the different garden critters they’ve encountered, such as bunnies and groundhogs, and they like to munch on the bounty.
The girls learned that the small stones in the water baths are for bees to rest while getting a drink; something that most people would have casually dismissed as a cute garden feature.
Lauren Cunningham said, “It was a lot of fun to host the scouts at the garden. Everyone in the troop had a lot of ideas to share, and asked some great questions that got us thinking and researching answers.”
Gugliuzza said the troop is very interested in now being part of the library community garden.
“They asked if we’d be able to get our own plot next year and if we could donate our harvest to the Garden market and the food pantry!” said Gugliuzza.
The girls may volunteer to work in the garden and help sell the harvest this summer and next year. Gugliuzza even offered for the girls to have their own garden in her yard if there are no plots available at the library, with proceeds going to the Community Pantry.
As for the scouts, Gugliuzza said, “They definitely left with an excitement and passion for gardening!”
For more information about the Tewksbury Community Garden, visit https://www.tewksburypl.org/get-involved/pages/tpl-community-garden.
For more information about the Girl Scouts in Tewksbury, visit GSEMA.org.
