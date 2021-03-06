Walden Pond State Reservation, located in Concord, is a lovely place to visit in any season. While the DCR property teems with activity in the summer, it was surprisingly busy on a recent winter visit as well.
Walden has some terrific trails, popular with hikers and cross-country skiers. Families were building snowmen and snow forts, and ice skaters shoveled mini rinks to teach children how to skate. Several people had set up ice fishing tip-up traps and were enjoying the February sun, though they lamented that perhaps the warming temperatures would make it their last outing of the season.
The pond had about eight inches of ice, but soon enough it would not be safe as a recreation surface and would push everyone back to the shoreline. The pond is stocked with fish annually though we didn’t see anyone having luck.
The Town of Concord, in an effort to implement safe restrictions for enjoyment of the pond, designated the 1.7 mile loop path around the pond as a one-way trail. However, the many deeper woods paths around the pond had no restrictions and from the tracks it was evident that skiers and hikers alike had been exploring.
It was a good aerobic workout to scale Emerson’s Cliff in ankle-deep snow, but equally refreshing to walk the circumference of the pond in the crunchy snow.
Walden, acquired by the state in 1922, has over 300 acres of woodlands to explore. The pond was formed by glaciers which then melted, creating a kettle pond. The woods are a combination of hard and soft woods, not dissimilar from what was present in Thoreau’s day.
Henry David Thoreau, author of Walden, lived by the pond for a few years in the mid-1800s and wrote extensively about man, nature, and simple living. Walden Pond is a Registered National Historic Landmark.
A new net-zero visitor center and gift shop was completed in 2018 and uses a solar array parking structure as its source of energy but is closed due to COVID-19. The building alone will warrant a return visit to check out all of its energy saving features.
There is a replica of Henry David Thoreau’s cabin near the parking area which is also closed, unfortunately.
A fee for parking is typical but on the February Sunday we visited there was no cost. Dogs and mountain bikes are not permitted on the trails.
Add Walden Pond to your list of places to get out and enjoy in any season. https://www.mass.gov/locations/walden-pond-state-reservation
