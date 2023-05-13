TEWKSBURY — When the Tewksbury High School girls track team headed into a meet with Chelmsford last Wednesday, they were simply looking to build on their strong team performance at the D4 State Relays the week prior that included a sixth place finish and two school records.
Despite an 88-53 loss, Tewksbury walked away with a number of strong performances in the effort, including six first place finishers.
Headlining the Redmen was Jayani Santos, who combined for three first place finishes, including the high jump (4-10), 100-meter (12.2), and 200-meter (25.3).
Right behind Santos was Kristina Smith and Cassidy Paige, who both posted personal-bests in their respective first place finishes.
“Kristina Smith won the javelin in a personal best throw of 94’4,” said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick. “Kristina is coming along nicely in this event and I’m looking forward to seeing her competing down the stretch in the later season meets.”
“Cassidy Paige won the 400 in a big (personal record) of 65.2 seconds,” continued the coach. “Traditionally, Cassidy has not been a big fan of the 400 but she ran a stellar one on Wednesday.”
Paige also placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 30-3.
Rounding out the first place finishers on Wednesday was Carrina Barron, who’s long jump of 16-1 was just short of her personal best 16-3.
“Carrina Barron had a great day in the long jump, leaping 16’1 and taking first overall,” said Cusick. “Carrina was a little under the weather prior to the meet and we weren’t sure if she would be able to compete, but she toughed it out and got a win on senior night in a near-(personal record).”
Cusick also had praise for Delia Conte, who placed second in both the shot put (24-10) and a personal best 69-7 in the discus.
“Big shout-out to Delia Conte for a great battle in disc,” said the coach. “Delia ended up coming in second, but she really competed hard and threw a big (personal record) of 69-7 for second place.”
In the running events, the Redmen claimed nine points from two second place finishes as well as three third place finishes. In the hurdles, Emma Jensen took second (18.1) in both the 100-meter and 400-meter (1:13.1).
Kimsan Nguyen took third in the 100-meter (13.2), Emma Ryan took third in the 800-meter (2:55), and Amanda Ogden took third in the 200-meter (26.9)
Tewksbury rounded out their meet in the field, capturing a second place bid and two third places. Jaden Kasule (8-0) took second in the pole vault while Riley Veits (8-0) and Ogden (15-5) took third in the pole vault and long jump respectively.
Following the loss to Chelmsford, the Redmen weren’t quite finished with their week. On Friday, Tewksbury saw their underclassmen compete in the MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet.
In the pole vault, Kayla Saunders notched the team’s lone finish with a leap of 7-0 for fifth place.
On Saturday, both Santos and Ogden competed at the Weston Twilight Invitational.
In the 200-meter, Santos ran a personal best 25.31 in the final to secure first place amidst a talented field of competitors. Santos was just shy of the school record (25.29) set by Mary Brady in 1991.
In the long jump, Ogden placed 30th with a leap of 15-04.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury traveled to Billerica for a meet but the results were not known as of presstime. They then will compete at the Andover Booster’s Meet on Saturday.
BOYS TRACK
Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury High School boys track team headed into a meet with Chelmsford with confidence. Coming off a strong showing at the D4 Relays, the Redmen only looked to continue their momentum in an MVC meet.
However, the contest came down to the final event — the 4x400, where the Lions came out on top to escape with a 73-72 win.
“It's never good when you anticipate winning a meet and lose by one,” said Redmen head coach Scott Wilson. “Sometimes that is because you underperform as a team, some of that happened, but I'll take my hat off to Chelmsford, they had a great day.”
The Redmen did have many strong individual performances on the day, led by Ryan Cuvier and Kyle Adams, who both collected eleven points in the effort. Cuvier placed first in the triple jump (41-4), second in the high jump (6-0), and second in the 200-meter (22.70). Adams placed first in the shot put (42-8), second in the discus (112-3), and second in the javelin (137-10).]
Alex Arbogast also had a solid day on the track, scoring ten total points between a pair of first place finishes in the 100-meter (11) and 200-meter (22.40).
Tewksbury saw early success in the triple jump, sweeping the event with Cuvier, Catanzano (38-10), and Elijah Achonolu (38-10).
“We swept the triple jump with Cuvier, Catanzano, and Achonolu taking care of business,” said Wilson.
After Chelmsford took eight points in the pole vault, the Lions hot start set the tone the rest of the way.
“We got crushed in the pole vault which gave Chelmsford some early momentum,” said Wilson.
Paxton Green took second in the long jump with a leap of 18-4, but Chelmsford was able to grab both first and third.
In the long jump, Paxton Green had a great jump to finish second but we couldn't grab a third in this event,” said Wilson.
The Redmen were able to bounce back in the discus, where Manny Mengata’s throw of 128-11 captured first place along with a second place bid from Adams.
In the distance events, Tewksbury ultimately had trouble securing consistent points. The Redmen did grab first place finishes from William Eskenas in the two mile (10:12), Nick Alvarado in the mile (4:56.8), and Will Humphrey in the 400-meter (54.2).
“Will Eskenas ran a great two mile to secure a first place finish,” said Wilson. “The 400-meter was a fun race as Will Humphrey willed himself to victory and a personal record on the season.”
From there, Chelmsford ultimately had the upper hand, sweeping 110-meter hurdles, 4x100, and 4x400.
“We got crushed in the 110-meter hurdles as Chelmsford took all nine points,” said Wilson. “We were hoping to grab a point here which would have secured the meet.”
Achonolu grabbed third place (11.5) in the 100-meter dash, but Tewksbury was unable to capture second place points.
“In the 100-meter Alex took first and Elijah finished third, a second here would have also taken care of the meet,” added Wilson.
Tewksbury closed out the meet with Ace Eneus’ third place personal best 68.3 in the 400-meter hurdles, while Eskenas (2:08.5) and Alvarado (2:08.9) placed second and third respectively in the 800-meter.
Following the tight finish with Chelmsford, Tewksbury competed in the MVC Freshman/Sophomore Meet on Saturday, where the Redmen’s younger athletes proved the program is in good hands. Catanzano shined for Tewksbury, placing first in the high jump (5-8) and third in the triple jump (39-11).
The Redmen saw fifth place finishes from Dunac Dante in the 100-meter (11.5), Steven Oppedisano in the mile (4:56.7), and Colby Mengate in the shot put (40-8).
“It was a good day for the team as we had these winning performances and also many promising performances that should propel Tewksbury in the future,” said Wilson.
