TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 12, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder shared that the former Wood Haven retirement community at 2580 Main St., which closed abruptly in January, is being redeveloped into 55 and over residential housing. The owners have submitted a site plan review and special permit application and the board will hear more at a future meeting.
Lowder also noted that Wamesit Lanes is seeking to expand its rear parking lot, but there are several outstanding issues, including an old as-built submission and drainage concerns, for which the town is holding a $20,000 bond.
In addition, Lowder also recommended that the board reach out to the town engineer to focus on allocating funding from sidewalk fees from developers to aid sidewalk development throughout town.
The board approved a family suite special permit application at 61 Briarwood Road.
The board approved a family suite special permit application at 51 Regina S Drive.
The board discussed a proposed retail marijuana bylaw amendment for consideration at Town Meeting. Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick explained that under the proposal, Tewksbury would be limited to three retail marijuana dispensaries. Under Article 8 on the Town Meeting warrant, this reflects 20 percent of the number of liquor licenses the town authorizes.
The article also sets general compliance requirements for marijuana retailers, including maintaining a host community agreement, adhering to all state and local laws, and engaging in patron age identification.
The article places licensing power with the Select Board.
Article 9 updates the town zoning bylaw’s use table to allow licensed retail sale of marijuana with licensing from the Select Board and site plan review approval from the Planning Board, and limits retail marijuana sales to the South Village Business District, the General Business District, the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay District.
Article 10 proposes a three percent local excise tax rate on the sale of retail marijuana. The board voted to recommend adoption of the articles.
Town meeting will be held Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at TMHS.
The proponent of 1879 Main St. withdrew their application for a site plan review. S & C Realty Investment Co., LLC had requested several continuances, and had planned to build a car wash on the former Funland site. Issues arose when the proponent could not gain the rights to use Airport Road, a private way, as an exit for cars that needed to leave the site.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan review, land disturbance permit, and special permit at 30 Commerce Way.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
