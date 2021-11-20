TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Ashley Bielecki and Alexis Waterworth for receiving the November Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Ashley Bielecki, daughter of Karen and Gregory Bielecki, was nominated by TMHS Guidance Department Head Kennan Daniel, for her sincerity, hardwork and wonderful leadership skills.
Academically speaking, Bielecki challenges herself by taking three AP (Advance Placement) courses and has earned a Gold Card for maintaining an A average in all of her classes since 2019. She is also an active member of The National Honor Society.
When Bielecki is not busy in the classroom, she is busy on the soccer field.
Playing soccer since the young age of six, Bielecki is a four year member of the TMHS girls soccer team, and volunteers at the TMHS Summer Soccer Camp and the Tiny Youth Soccer League.
Bielecki enjoys being an active member of the community by helping others, which is evident in her volunteer work within the community. She volunteers at several community events such as the TMHS Applefest Fair and National Honor Society events, as well as donating her time at Academy Manor Nursing Home, St. William’s Church, and The Tewksbury Food Pantry.
Somehow, Bielecki also finds the time to manage three part-time jobs! She has been a cashier at Market Basket for four years, is an Activity Assistant at Academy Manor Nursing Home, and works functions at a local Chinese restaurant.
In her free time, Bielecki is always ready for a new adventure, enjoying strength training, hiking and traveling around the world.
Alexis Waterworth, daughter of Lisa and Brian Waterworth, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Jim Sullivan for her outstanding leadership skills, which she executes for both her school and town communities on a regular basis.
Waterworth’s education career includes receiving the Gold Card two out of her four years at TMHS. She is also an active member of the National Honor Society and a four year member of DECA (DECA is the Distributive Education Club of America which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the student body in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management).
Her leadership skills are put to good use in her TMHS community, as she is currently the President of DECA and Vice President of National Honor Society.
Helping others is a big part of her TMHS leadership roles, as she volunteers at many TMHS events, including the Meghan McCarthy Annual Fashion Show, DECA Carwash fundraiser, the Bike Rodeo, and Student Orientation for incoming freshman students.
Waterworth also enjoys volunteering for Bingo games at the Heatherwood Retirement Community.
Hardwork and leadership skills have benefited her in the working world as well. Waterworth earned a promotion from cashier at Market Basket to Assistant Manager, and has also worked as a food server at Heatherwood Retirement Living.
As for after graduation, both Bielecki and Waterworth plan on continuing their education.
Bielecki has applied to several schools, with her top choice being UMASS Lowell, where she can study towards a career in nursing.
Waterworth plans on going to college with a double major in Business and Political Science, with hopes for a pre-law tract to further her education in the future.
Both of these deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients seem to have the drive and determination that will take them far down the road of success in their future endeavors.
