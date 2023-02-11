BOSTON — Before leaving office, former Governor Charlie Baker signed several Tewksbury home-rule petitions into law at the end of 2022.
Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home-rule petition to change “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.” More than 60 towns across the commonwealth have adopted gender neutral names in the past several years. Senate Bill 3128 made the changes official in the town’s charter.
Two other home-rule petitions sought to address senior and veteran tax relief. Senate Bill 3114 was adopted to expand benefits under the town’s senior property tax exemption program, increasing the maximum tax exemption from $175 to $500 and enabling the Select Board to raise the exemption amount at some point in the future.
The bill also lowered the age of eligibility from 70 to 65. Senate Bill 3115 served to expand the veterans property tax exemption program, increasing the maximum exemption amount from $400 to $600 with an option for the select board to raise the amount in the future.
The bills were filed in the state senate by Senator Barry Finegold (D-Second Essex and Middlesex), who represents Tewksbury as well as Wimington, Andover, Merrimac, Amesbury, and parts of North Andover and Haverhill.
“I am proud that our delegation has been able to provide much-needed tax relief to Tewksbury’s seniors and veterans, many of whom live on fixed incomes,” Finegold said in a recent press release. “Right now, rising housing prices are threatening to push people out of communities across the Merrimack Valley and across the Commonwealth… I look forward to continuing to advance common-sense tax reforms in the upcoming legislative session.”
In the release, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-19th Middlesex) thanked Town Manager Richard Montuori for “his technical assistance as we moved these bills from proposals into law.”
State Representative Tram Nguyen (D-18th Essex) added that “the new gender-neutral name of the Select Board will make it clear that all who love Tewksbury may answer the call to local public service.”
State Representative Vanna Howard (D-17th Middlesex) noted the importance of creating an equitably shared tax burden.
“The changes made in this home rule petition go a long way to making that a reality,” she said.
Tewksbury Select Board chair Todd Johnson said that the petitions are instrumental in moving the town forward.
“I’m thrilled that we were able to increase local tax exemptions for the elderly and veterans in a continuing effort to alleviate the impact of rising inflation and tax burden on these specific groups. Our Select Board was proud to sponsor these local changes and appreciates the collaboration with our delegation to get them adopted.residents. I’m glad that the requested change from Board of Selectmen to Select Board was passed, as it modernizes the name of our local governing body and makes it gender neutral,” he added.
Read the petitions online at www.malegislature.gov.
