Tewksbury Beautification Committee members presented the Tewksbury Food Pantry with insulated reusable bags for transport of cold and frozen food items for clients. The bags were provided via a grant from the New England Grassroots Fund. Pictured left to right are Jennifer Balch-Kenny, Dan Ronan, and Maria Zaroulis of the Tewksbury Beautification Committee, Paula Phenix, Jennifer Karp, Bill Welch, Jay Arthur, JW Buckley, and Ed Flanagan of the Tewksbury Community Pantry.