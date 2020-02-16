Beautification Committee members present the Tewksbury Food Pantry with insulated reusable bags

Tewksbury Beautification Committee members presented the Tewksbury Food Pantry with insulated reusable bags for transport of cold and frozen food items for clients. The bags were provided via a grant from the New England Grassroots Fund. Pictured left to right are Jennifer Balch-Kenny, Dan Ronan, and Maria Zaroulis of the Tewksbury Beautification Committee, Paula Phenix, Jennifer Karp, Bill Welch, Jay Arthur, JW Buckley, and Ed Flanagan of the Tewksbury Community Pantry.

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Food Pantry operates in an expanded cinderblock building tuc­ked behind the DPW on Whipple Road. Since 1995, the pantry has been helping Tewksbury residents get through challenging circumstances.

Serving nearly 150 cli­ents today which include senior citizens, families and veterans, the work goes on quietly and me­thodically, always seeking to make a difference. Whether a Girl Scout troop, a community group, or single contributors, the pantry is also a place where residents can give back.

To that end, the Tewks­bury Beautification Com­mittee was able to support the pantry recently, providing reusable insulated bags so that recipients can transport cold and frozen items home in good order.

The Tewksbury Beau­tification Committee was instrumental in bringing forth the plastic bag restriction in Tewksbury, voted in 2018 by Town Meeting. The committee is made up of resident volunteers and organizes town cleanups and other art and landscape en­hancement projects in the community.

Part of the frustration of the committee was the large number of plastic bags that were littering the landscape. When bags were pulled out of Long Pond, the committee knew they had to take action. Through the re­striction, retailers have eagerly jumped on board, joining cities and towns throughout the Common­wealth.

The Tewksbury Food Pan­try, though exempt from the restriction, wan­ted to step up and make a difference.

“We wanted to do our part,” said Paula Phenix, long time pantry volunteer.

“We’ve received reus­able bags from Covanta and Star Market,” said board member Bill Welch, “and we have made re­usable bags part of our new registration pro­cess.”

Clients are reminded to bring their bags to receive their distributions, which also include large boxes, provided via a partnership with the local Hannaford Supermarket in Lowell.

Volunteer Jennifer Karp said, “we are seeing about 80 percent of our clients remembering their bags,” noting that it is an education process but one that is embraced.

As part of their work with the bag restriction, the committee began looking for ways to help in the community and became aware of a grant from the New England Grassroots fund.

“We were able to apply for a small grant and provide bags to underserved populations in Tewks­bury,” said Maria Zarou­lis, Vice Chairperson of the committee.

The pantry collaborated with the Beautification Committee, received some design help from Chris Mullins of the Open Space and Recreation Commit­tee, and this week, presented three cases of insulated reusable bags to the pantry.

All of the pantry volunteers expressed gratitude toward the Tewksbury community for its generosity with food donations. However, there are items that are in need which often go overlooked.

According to Phenix, “we have lots of beans and soup, but we could use toothpaste, laundry detergent, soap, mouthwash; toiletries that people might not think of as useful for a community pantry.”

The pantry has a donation box located outside of the building which holds donations until volunteers arrive. Additionally, the pantry accepts monetary donations which are used to purchase items that are not donated.

The pantry receives food donations from Market Basket and from the Mer­rimack Valley Food pan­try, but has also been the recipient of food boxes from Stop & Shop in Lex­ington through its manager, Joe Manganaro, and pallets of items from various trucking companies who have built a connection with Ed Flanagan, another longtime volunteer at the pantry.

Pantry president JW Buck­ley welcomes residents to donate and volunteer. Visit the pantry website at www.tewksburypantry.org for a list of needed items or to volunteer.

Additionally, if you or someone you know would benefit from using the pantry, please call 978-858-2273.

