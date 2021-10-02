TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Sept. 22, 2021 at TMHS. Member Shannon Demos was not present.
Since the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires all individuals to wear masks in all school environments, Chair Keith Sullivan asked multiple times for any attendees not wearing a mask to either put one on or take a free mask.
“We’re not going to conduct our business if people aren’t following the rules,” he said, before recessing the meeting for 16 minutes.
Members of the public who were not compliant with the rules were removed from the auditorium.
When the meeting reconvened, the committee heard a presentation from TMHS world language teacher Bailey Mahoney on a proposed United States National Parks trip. Mahoney explained that the six-day trip would take students to Grand Canyon National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park, as well as Lake Powell and Red Rock country.
Led by EF Tours, the trip would take place during April vacation, and would provide participants with hands-on, outdoor activities to learn about US history, geography, and culture, especially in Indigenous communities. Mahoney outlined COVID safety and quarantine protocols.
The committee approved the trip.
The committee also heard a presentation from athletic director Ron Drouin about the athletic complex at the new elementary school on Pleasant Street. The facility opened on Sept. 1. Drouin highlighted the facility’s exterior, which used reclaimed rocks from the former field house at Doucette Field. The new building includes an indoor weight room and turf area, which can be used as a function area.
The field has been lined for soccer, field hockey, football, and lacrosse; the field can also be used for field days, senior nights, and youth sports.
Drouin thanked town staff and committees, as well as the residents of Tewksbury, for their support of the project.
In the public comments section of the meeting, Tewksbury Teachers Association President and TMHS English teacher Conner Bourgoin, along with many staff members wearing “red for ed” implored the committee to consider recent proposals from the TTA to come to a swift contract agreement for teachers and aides.
Parent Al Mancini spoke about the priorities of the town in relation to the new athletic field, noting that his kids don’t play sports and won’t benefit from the field, and highlighted contract negotiation issues.
“The money that we spend on athletics in this town could be better diverted toward activities that affect everyone, and everyone goes through the school system. So if the school system is having trouble paying their teachers, maybe they need to redirect the funding to make sure that the teachers are paid properly,” he said. “Sports are great, but not everybody plays sports. Everyone goes through the school system.”
In the superintendent and staff report, Superintendent Chris Malone shared that he has formed a committee to find an interim principal for the North Street Elementary School following the departure of principal Karen Cronin, who is heading to Lynnfield as interim principal of the Summer Street School.
Malone thanked teachers, students, and staff for a successful opening and compliance in mitigating spread of COVID-19, highlighting the work of the district’s nursing team. Malone said that among 12-15 year olds in town, 55 percent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination (below the state average of 66 percent), and 74 percent of 16-19 year olds have received their first dose.
Malone also said that district schools saw an increase in parent participation in virtual open houses.
Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared how excited she was to see happy students and staff on the district’s Sept. 1 opening. She noted that the district received a $20,000 grant from the governor’s office to support social/emotional learning programs, including academic recovery and service learning at the Wynn Middle School.
The district also received a $2.7 million ESSER III grant to be spent over the next three years. Theriault-Regan also thanked students who participated in the town’s 9/11 memorial, including the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, TMHS band and chorus, and Project 351 alumna Mackenzie Hickey, who created a gratitude banner in honor of the event.
Business manager Dave Libby informed the committee that Tewksbury has not been affected by the nationwide bus driver shortage. He added that a grant for the 21st Century Learning program at the Dewing School has been extended for three years.
Malone shared construction updates about the new Pleasant Street elementary school. The Ryan School parking lot is in the process of being turned over. The main objective for the fall, he said, is finishing the exterior and completing installation of windows so the building will be winter-tight and interior construction can take place on time.
The committee returned to a discussion about the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which was created by the Board of Selectmen and is chartered to “educate, advocate, and celebrate” diversity in town. Director of Student and Family Support Karen Baker-O’Brien will serve as the superintendent’s designee, and TMHS principal Jon Bernard is working to recruit student members.
While the committee is charged with selecting a member to serve as designee, members tabled the discussion because Demos was not at the meeting.
The board discussed the naming of the new Pleasant Street elementary school. Sullivan said that members of the public who wish to share their input can submit information in writing to the committee before its next meeting on Oct. 13. Sullivan shared that some names under consideration include the Center Elementary School, the Mico Kaufman Elementary School, the Wamesit Elementary School, and the Pleasant Street Elementary School.
Theriault-Regan shared dates for the 2021-2022 MCAS tests. She noted that the whole state saw an overall decline in scores in ELA and math, but said that Tewksbury had 99-100 percent participation in the tests. She will be looking at Tewksbury’s specific numbers to target subject areas that need improvement.
The committee discussed an open meeting law violation complaint [author’s note: the committee reviewed two open meeting law violation complaints at its August meeting]. Sullivan said that some members have already attended open meeting law training virtually, and an in-person training will be held in October. The committee voted to delegate the responsibility to respond to the complaint to district counsel in consultation with Malone.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2021. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34. The meetings are open to the public and are held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.