As the temperature rises, many of us will head to the refreshing waters of a backyard swimming pool.
Backyard pools can provide hours of family fun and relief from the hot summer temperatures, but they can also be a source of danger and injury, especially for families with young children.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning continues to be the leading cause of unintentional deaths among children ages 1 to 4 years old.
In recent years, pool and spa related, non-fatal injuries involving children under the age of 15 have spiked in 2021 to 6,800 reported injuries. Of these injuries, 80 percent were children under the age of five.
To improve the safety of home pools and spas, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched a national public service campaign called “Pool Safely: Simple Steps to Saving Lives.”
The purpose of this campaign is to encourage consumers and the swimming pool industry to adopt proven water safety tips, safe practices, and provide life saving information to reduce childhood drownings, submersion injuries and entrapments.
The Pool Safely program carries out the provisions of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act.
This law that was passed in 2008 is named after Virginia Graeme Baker, a seven-year old who drowned after being trapped underwater by the powerful suction of a hot tub drain.
The Pool Safely program offers the following seven, easy to follow guidelines to improve the safety of recreational pool and spa use in homes across America.
Supervise Children.
Never leave children unattended. Always have at least one adult supervising children in or around the pool area. A reminder to supervising adults is that reading a book or cleaning the grill while watching children at water play does not allow for full focus on what is going on in the water.
Learn to swim.
This applies to both adults and children. When exposing children to safe swimming, a rule of thumb is the earlier the better, as it is truly an activity that will stay with children for the rest of their lives.
Young children that have not completed a learn to swim program should always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest when in or near the water. It should provide minimum buoyancy and neck support, and be fitted to the child for proper weight, mobility and comfort.
For adults that were never exposed to swim lessons or that have a fear of the water, there are lessons available specifically for adults and those with a fear of water.
Know where all drains are in your pool or spa and teach children to stay away from drains.
Ensure compliance.
Be sure your pool or spa complies with all drain cover and safety regulations before using the pool for the season.
Install safety devices, such as gates, locks, covers and alarms.
Massachusetts law requires pools to have barriers to close or cover pools when not in use. Fencing must have self closing gates and should not have an opening that will allow a sphere of four inches in diameter to pass through.
A life ring and rescue hook must be present at every pool location, and teach children that this life saving device is not a toy.
Also, teach children to never try to climb or open pool fencing. Pool alarms can be installed for an added measure of safety to detect when pool gates have opened or if the water surface has been broken.
Get certified.
Every parent and poolside childcare provider should know how to perform CPR on children.
Take the pledge.
The Pool Safely program encourages everyone heading out to the pool this summer to take their quick, online pledge to ensure pool, spa and water safety before you begin your summer fun in the sun.
The pledge goes over the main points of pool safety and will instill the importance of safety in and near the water to children.
This summer, before you head out for a refreshing dip in the pool or spa, be sure to take the time to review simple safety tips and procedures that can protect your entire family.
For more information on the Pool Safely Program or to take the Pledge, visit www.poolsafely.gov.
For information on swim classes for adults and children in the area visit www.mvymca.org.
