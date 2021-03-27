As we transition from late winter to early spring, many of us are on board for getting a little more physically fit after a long winter of being stuck indoors.
In response to this need to get out and about, I say, “All Aboard!!!” to the Bedford Depot Park, located at 120 South Road in Bedford. This unique park has lots to enjoy for young and old train buffs, as well as those who simply want to stay active and fit.
Upon arrival to the Depot Park, you are greeted by a welcoming outdoor area with period seating, lighting, bike racks and ample public parking.
The grounds also consist of two old railroad buildings and a vintage “silver bullet” type of railway car, sure to spark the interest of any railroad enthusiast.
The first building to come into view right next to the spacious, outdoor seating area is the Historic Freight House.
The Freight House was built in 1877 as the engine house for the Bedford and Billerica Railroad. After the demise of the B&B, it was acquired by the Boston & Maine Railroad and used as a freight shed.
In the mid 1950s, B&M sold the property, which then housed a succession of businesses until 1999 when the Town of Bedford purchased the property as part of the Depot Park Project.
The Freight House was in disrepair, after years of use for businesses other than for the railroad.
In 2008, the Freight House received a complete renovation done by the Massachusetts Highway department in conjunction with the Town of Bedford.
The rejuvenated Freight House is now the home of the Bedford Depot Park Visitors Center, housing old photos and artifacts of railway days gone by.
Usually, visitors can also purchase refreshments and historical merchandise at the Freight House, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the freight house is currently closed. Hopes are to re-open when safety measures allow in the near future.
On the opposite side of the Depot Park sits the original Bedford Railroad Station. Once considered the hub of the Town of Bedford, this building was built in 1873 by Middlesex Railroad. This busy station handled the business of traveling passengers, shipments and parcels for decades until it was decommissioned by B&M Railroad in 1958.
The property was acquired by the Town of Bedford in 1999, and was fully renovated. The Railroad Depot now features retail and office space.
Parked directly next to the Freight House you will find Rail Diesel Car #6211. This 1955 Boston & Maine vintage combination passenger-baggage car was acquired by the Depot Park Project in 1998.
Once known as the staple of the Boston area commuter rail service, the distinctive all stainless steel RDC’s were eventually replaced by more modern equipment, and the last of the working RDCs were removed from circulation by the mid 1980’s.
Since being “rescued” by the Depot Park Project, RDC #6211 has undergone a complete cosmetic restoration, and is now on display at the Depot Park. RDC #6211 is also available to rent for private functions, meetings or special events.
After exploring Bedfords railroad past at Depot Park, you can explore the outdoors on one of the three rail trails Bedford Depot Park has to offer.
The Minuteman Bikeway, is the largest and most well known of the Depot Park rail trails. It closely follows the path of the colonial Minutemen during the battle of 1775, hence the name Minuteman Bikeway. This 10 mile long path was built in 1992, and travels through Lexington and Arlington to West Cambridge. The 12-foot wide paved path is used for biking, walking, and inline skating.
During winter months it is also utilized as a cross country ski path.
The second trail at Depot Park is the Narrow-Gauge. This rail trail follows the three mile roadbed of the Billerica & Bedford Railroad, passing the picturesque Fawn Lake (a.k.a. Hayden Pond) to the Billerica line. Fawn Lake offers spots to stop and relax as well as a walking path that fully circles the lake.
The third rail trail is known as the Reformatory Branch. This trail follows B&M’s old roadbed from Bedford to Concord. Be warned that with the exception of a short portion of this path that is paved, most of this wooded trail is more suited for hiking or mountain biking.
Only in historic New England can you enjoy an afternoon stroll while immersing yourself in an era gone by. The importance of the railroad system to the growth of America has been preserved at the nearby Bedford Depot Park. The rich railroad history combined with plenty of outdoor space and activity is there to be enjoyed by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.