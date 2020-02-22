TEWKSBURY — Friday, Feb. 14 was the last day for candidates to turn in nomination papers to be eligible to appear on the ballot for the 2020 annual town election. Across all open offices, 10 candidates submitted nomination papers.
Looking at the Board of Selectmen race, one seat is open, and it is currently held by Jay J. Kelly. Kelly was the only candidate to submit nomination papers to run for seat, and will be running unopposed.
Three candidates submitted papers to run for the two seats open on the School Committee; one seat is for a full three-year term, while the other is for a one-year unexpired term resulting from Dennis Francis’ resignation.
Those currently holding these seats are Keith M. Sullivan and Scott D. Wilson, who took over Francis’ seat. Sullivan and Wilson both submitted papers to run to remain in their School Committee seats. Additionally, Sara Steele submitted papers to challenge Sullivan for the full-term seat.
For the one seat open on the planning board, Eric Ryder submitted nomination papers. Ryder currently holds the seat.
Looking at the two seats available on the Board of Library Trustees, incumbent members Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce were the only people to submit nomination papers.
Charles Roux submitted papers to run for reelection to his seat on the Board of Health. He is running unopposed.
For the Housing Authority, Linda Ricardo-Brabant did not submit papers for reelection. Robert Demers submitted papers, and he is running unopposed for the position.
For Town Moderator, former Selectman Todd Johnson is running unopposed. The position has been vacant since former moderator Jayne Wellman Miller was elected to the Board of Selectmen last year.
The 2020 Tewksbury annual town elections will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355 with any questions.
