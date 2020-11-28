TEWKSBURY — After almost 25 years, the holiday lights on Rockvale Road have gone out. Mike Dascoli and his wife Patty have been providing the holiday light show for over two decades and realize this is the end of an era.
“It’s been coming for a while,” Dascoli said, explaining that it’s been a good run but he is getting older and the iconic light display is an enormous amount of work.
“We start right after Halloween and keep the lights up until the New Year,” Patty said. “It’s a few months leading up to Christmas and a month or so afterwards to get everything put away.”
Dascoli said it was a labor of love; a tradition he picked up from his good friend Ed Walsh who used to live on Pinewood Road. Encouraged by Walsh, little by little Dascoli increased his display, evolving into a holiday tradition and must-see destination for tour buses and people from all over the Merrimack Valley and beyond. The Dascolis said that the pandemic had nothing to do with their decision.
Dascoli has been in Tewksbury for 51 years and his wife was born here. He owns Carpet King, a carpet and upholstery cleaning business that’s been around for 28 years. Dascoli loved the fact that the light display brought the community together.
“We had a tour bus that brought people from Boston,” Dascoli said, and Patty explained that office Christmas parties would rent buses and bring people by the display, which had grown to include many neighbors on the cul de sac.
“We can’t even tell you how many engagements happened here over the years,” Dascoli noted.
The neighbors were gracious and joined by decorating their own homes, though Dascoli does admit the neighbors are sharing a collective sigh of relief to be able to take a break from setting up their own displays this year.
“People were always very nice and the cars would just come down the street and leave,” he said.
Dascoli calls his neighbors “fabulous” even when there were so many cars that police had to direct traffic at times.
“It became a tradition for people.”
Dascoli explained that he had about a half acre of land devoted to the display, boasting several hundred thousand lights and numerous giant inflatables. In the early years, the electricity bill reached $2,000.
Dascoli was grateful for a donated generator and said, “I got smarter over the years,” noting that the advent of LED lights was really a game changer and was far more cost effective.
Dascoli stores all of the lights and inflatables “like a puzzle” knowing just how everything fits. A hallmark of the light show was Dascoli’s collections for different causes — helping the Tewksbury food pantry, Wilmington food pantry, the 9/11 fund and more.
“We’d have so much donated food,” he said, remarking on the generosity of people visiting the display.
Dascoli said he has been very moved by the outpouring of support on Facebook or by people driving by.
“People have been giving us such nice compliments,” he said.
Having a part in the community’s collective memory of the season is really what means the most to him. According to Dascoli, one little boy even told him that he thought his house was the North Pole.
As to what the future holds for Dascoli, he said he’ll take it one day at a time… and with a twinkle in his eye he said, “people have been known to come out of retirement!”
