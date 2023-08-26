Make time for new exploration this year and check out the third largest city in the state: Springfield. Under two hours from the Merrimack Valley, Springfield offers a wide range of activities, sites, and food to discover. The city’s location right off the Mass Turnpike makes it an easy and convenient stop for travelers looking to take a break from the road.
Springfield is the birthplace of basketball, and enthusiasts should be sure to hit the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, featuring more than 40,000 square feet of basketball memorabilia and history. It’s hard to miss the giant silver basketball-styled sphere. Young players will enjoy dribbling on the central court and comparing their height, feet and hands to the towering greats.
Springfield has a walkable downtown, and truly serves as the economic heart of Western Massachusetts. The city boasts a wide range of restaurants and cuisines to explore, as well as artisan shops and markets. Expansive parks and bikeways offer access to the Connecticut River, which cuts through the city.
The Springfield Armory National Historic Site is run by the National Park Service and is free to visitors. In the late 1780s, Secretary of War Henry Knox sought to build a national armory to reduce dependence on foreign countries for arms. The site was selected for its strategic location, and played a critical role in weapons manufacturing during the Civil War.
Testing and development of firearms continued into World War I and World War II, and the armory operated for a total of 174 years before the federal government shifted to private producers. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday for self-guided tours. Visitors can explore the history of firearms manufacturing and trace innovations in small firearms development.
Guided walks and programs are offered on the weekends, with offerings for kids through the Junior Ranger program. The grounds are also open for exploration, with a number of architecturally significant building facades.
No trip to Springfield is complete without a visit to the Springfield Museums, a collection of five museums for the price of one admission ticket. Spend a few hours and check out the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Springfield Science Museum, the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, and the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History.
Explore fine arts and collectibles, American lithograph prints, and Springfield artifacts. The collection is complemented by the free Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden. Perfect for families, the interactive Seuss exhibits display the whimsical work and life of Springfield native Theodor Seuss Geisel.
Young visitors will enjoy discovering their favorite Seuss characters cast in bronze around the museum courtyard.
Visit www.springfieldmuseums.org and /www.nps.gov/spar for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.