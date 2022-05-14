TEWKSBURY — Annual Town Meeting was held on Monday, May 2, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Newly elected town moderator Dustin Weir presided over the body of 150 voters and 24 visitors. The national anthem was sung by sophomore Dasia Allen.
State Representative Tram Nguyen and State Senator Barry Finegold shared legislative updates with residents.
“As we go through our budgets, we continue to be very proactive in making sure that we are finding a balance between funding for things like education and roads but at the same time making sure that we are putting money into the rainy day fund,” Finegold said.
Highlights included almost $200,000 in ARPA funds for sidewalks and stormwater infrastructures, and nearly $100,000 to support small businesses through the Chamber of Commerce and the substance abuse recovery program at Into Action Recovery.
The delegates also noted upcoming construction on Route 38.
“Tewksbury is such a vibrant and dynamic community and a great place to live,” said Nguyen. “We will all continue to work to keep it that way.”
Article 1, a standard article regarding elected town officers, was adopted.
Article 2 was adopted to fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Select Board member Jay Kelly shared his intent to introduce an article at a future Town Meeting to consider redistributing salaries more evenly, and to include such positions as library trustees, Shawsheen Tech representatives, and housing authority members.
Article 3 was the consent calendar, containing articles 25 through 28 The articles seek approval to accept the 2021 town report, to allow the town manager to lease and purchase equipment for various town departments subject to annual appropriation, to spend funds allotted to the town by the state for sidewalk and road work under Chapter 90 (the article was held for later discussion by a voter), and to reauthorize revolving funds. Articles 25, 26, and 28 were adopted.
Article 4 was adopted to fund the general fund budget for FY23 in the amount of $2,943,027.
Article 5 was adopted to fund the sewer enterprise fund for FY23 from available funds of $6.8 million.
Article 6 was adopted to fund the water enterprise fund for FY23 in the amount of $7,553,375.
Article 7 was adopted to fund the stormwater enterprise fund for FY23 in the amount of $1,118,910.
Article 8 was adopted to fund the cable TV enterprise fund for FY23 in the amount of $581,232.
Article 9 was adopted to allow the town to utilize $1,635,185 in funds from the stabilization fund for capital equipment and one-time expenses, including new fire equipment, renovation of the South Fire Station, and police department upgrades.
Article 10, which transfers $985,000 from the sewer enterprise fund retained earnings for capital equipment and improvements, was adopted. The body also adopted Article 11, which utilizes $2,070,000 in water retained earnings for capital equipment and improvements, including water tank upgrades.
Article 12 was adopted to authorize the town to borrow funds for the cost of inspection, upgrading, improvements, and cleaning of the Astle Street Water Tank.
Article 13 was adopted to transfer $44,833 from bond premiums to reduce the town’s exempt debt principal.
Article 14, which transfers $28,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to purchase new benches for town common, was adopted.
Article 15 was adopted to appropriate $157,000 from the same fund to support improvements to the Livingston Street skate park, and Article 16 was adopted to appropriate $45,000 for the purchase and installation of new bleachers at the Livingston Street football field.
Article 17 was adopted to allow the town to utilize $25,000 in funds considered surplus from Assessors Overlay Reserve to fund a Senior Tax Relief Work Program/Veterans Tax Relief Work Program that allows eligible senior citizens/veterans of the town to work for town and school offices and receive a reduction in their property tax bill.
Article 18 was adopted to approve the FY23 Affordable Housing Trust Fund plan, which allocates $5,315,555 for the creation of new units or buy down of existing units.
Article 19 was adopted to appropriate $1,313,326 in revenues from the Community Preservation Fund for open space, community housing, and historic preservation.
Article 20 was adopted to allow a home rule petition for the town to increase the tax exemption for eligible seniors. Article 21 was adopted to allow a home rule petition for the town to increase the tax exemption for eligible veterans.
Article 22 was adopted to allow the Select Board to accept a new sewer easement at 935 Main St. while Article 23 was adopted to terminate the existing easement.
Article 24 was a citizen petition from resident Laura Caplan to amend the town’s general bylaw to prohibit RVs from being parked on public roadways, including trailers, ATVs, and boats. Tewksbury police will be authorized to remove vehicles after one warning of a violation within 24 hours. The article was adopted.
The body returned to discussion on Chapter 90 funds in Article 27. The article was adopted.
Town meeting was gaveled out before 9 p.m. and reconvened at 7 p.m. on May 4, 2022.
