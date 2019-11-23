Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At the Nov. 13 meeting of the Tewksbury School Com­mittee, the committee first invited fifth and sixth graders from the John F. Ryan Elemen­tary School to speak about the Massachusetts STEM (Science, Techn­ology, Engineering, and Math) Week Real World Design Challenge.

This year’s challenge focused on zero-waste, and understanding the impact of microplastics on the environment. Tea­ch­ers participated in training programs de­signed to craft instructional time to work on the program.

Ryan teachers Kim Hill­son and Eileen Lind­sey led the team of fifth and sixth graders to a third place win at the state challenge in Bos­ton, judg­ed by engineers from local companies. In a short video, the team shared the design pro­cess of creating a meth­od to filter microplastics out of cosmetics, including Ivory Spring body wash.

“They were OK with failing and going back to the drawing board and trying again,” said Lind­sey.

The students presented their prototypes and in­formational boards to the committee and explain­ed their design process. They also explained that microplastics can get in­to food, soap, fish, and water, and can cause ma­jor problems.

The Tewksbury Special Education Parent Advi­sory Council presented to the committee and ex­plained that Governor Baker recently declared November as SEPAC Awareness Month.

“A lot of towns don’t have active SEPACs, and he wanted to honor the commitment that parents have to their communities,” said SEPAC co-chair Dina Mancini.

She also explained that TSEPAC works to help parents of students with disabilities to get educated on their children’s rights, and advocates for better laws across the Commonwealth. TSEPAC recently held a basic rights workshop, attended “Day on the Hill” with lawmakers at the State House, and hosted a playground social. TSEPAC will be hosting several events through the end of November and December.

“We acknowledge that we can do better... I think we’re really blessed in Tewksbury that we have quality people like you who come out to make our district better,” said School Committee chairman Keith Sullivan.

The SEPAC currently has some open positions if there is interest.

Superintendent Chris Ma­lone started his report by praising TMHS’s SADD (Students Against De­struc­tive Decisions) club and their recent town hall meeting with parents and lawmakers.

“Great civics-oriented projects for our students... they were able to voice some of their concerns and ideas to local officials,” he said.

Malone also discussed school security updates, including new security cameras and keycard readers. Assistant superintendent Brenda Ther­i­ault-Regan announced that elementary school teachers have been given new resources to teach STEM-geared lessons in the classroom through the Engineering is Ele­mentary program.

Malone discussed a plan to keep Ryan School parents informed during the new elementary school building process. Theri­ault-Regan also mention­ed that Eastern Bank of Tewksbury is closing, and the bank has donated $7,500 in cubicles, desks, and other furniture to outfit the new district offices. The board gratefully accepted the donations.

She further announced that next week is Nation­al Education Week, and all schools will be hosting parent, civic, and school pride events.

Business manager Dave Libby announced that he recently met with DiGior­gio Architects to discuss keeping the Heath Brook and Dewing schools in good shape over the next several years.

The committee review­ed a video that will help parents understand how to read their child’s MCAS report.

“This video is going to help parents for years to come,” said Theriault-Regan.

Theriault-Regan also ex­plained that the district saw an increase in Title 1 funding to supplement remediation programs for economically disadvantaged students.

Sullivan announced a girls hockey game with the state champion Tewksbury Red Rangers facing Central Catholic on Dec. 14 in Salem, New Hampshire in honor of Tewksbury resident and Central Catholic student Ryan Driscoll. Driscoll passed away in June at the age of 16. Proceeds will benefit a memorial scholarship fund.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.