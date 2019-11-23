TEWKSBURY — At the Nov. 13 meeting of the Tewksbury School Committee, the committee first invited fifth and sixth graders from the John F. Ryan Elementary School to speak about the Massachusetts STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Week Real World Design Challenge.
This year’s challenge focused on zero-waste, and understanding the impact of microplastics on the environment. Teachers participated in training programs designed to craft instructional time to work on the program.
Ryan teachers Kim Hillson and Eileen Lindsey led the team of fifth and sixth graders to a third place win at the state challenge in Boston, judged by engineers from local companies. In a short video, the team shared the design process of creating a method to filter microplastics out of cosmetics, including Ivory Spring body wash.
“They were OK with failing and going back to the drawing board and trying again,” said Lindsey.
The students presented their prototypes and informational boards to the committee and explained their design process. They also explained that microplastics can get into food, soap, fish, and water, and can cause major problems.
The Tewksbury Special Education Parent Advisory Council presented to the committee and explained that Governor Baker recently declared November as SEPAC Awareness Month.
“A lot of towns don’t have active SEPACs, and he wanted to honor the commitment that parents have to their communities,” said SEPAC co-chair Dina Mancini.
She also explained that TSEPAC works to help parents of students with disabilities to get educated on their children’s rights, and advocates for better laws across the Commonwealth. TSEPAC recently held a basic rights workshop, attended “Day on the Hill” with lawmakers at the State House, and hosted a playground social. TSEPAC will be hosting several events through the end of November and December.
“We acknowledge that we can do better... I think we’re really blessed in Tewksbury that we have quality people like you who come out to make our district better,” said School Committee chairman Keith Sullivan.
The SEPAC currently has some open positions if there is interest.
Superintendent Chris Malone started his report by praising TMHS’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) club and their recent town hall meeting with parents and lawmakers.
“Great civics-oriented projects for our students... they were able to voice some of their concerns and ideas to local officials,” he said.
Malone also discussed school security updates, including new security cameras and keycard readers. Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan announced that elementary school teachers have been given new resources to teach STEM-geared lessons in the classroom through the Engineering is Elementary program.
Malone discussed a plan to keep Ryan School parents informed during the new elementary school building process. Theriault-Regan also mentioned that Eastern Bank of Tewksbury is closing, and the bank has donated $7,500 in cubicles, desks, and other furniture to outfit the new district offices. The board gratefully accepted the donations.
She further announced that next week is National Education Week, and all schools will be hosting parent, civic, and school pride events.
Business manager Dave Libby announced that he recently met with DiGiorgio Architects to discuss keeping the Heath Brook and Dewing schools in good shape over the next several years.
The committee reviewed a video that will help parents understand how to read their child’s MCAS report.
“This video is going to help parents for years to come,” said Theriault-Regan.
Theriault-Regan also explained that the district saw an increase in Title 1 funding to supplement remediation programs for economically disadvantaged students.
Sullivan announced a girls hockey game with the state champion Tewksbury Red Rangers facing Central Catholic on Dec. 14 in Salem, New Hampshire in honor of Tewksbury resident and Central Catholic student Ryan Driscoll. Driscoll passed away in June at the age of 16. Proceeds will benefit a memorial scholarship fund.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.