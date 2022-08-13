TEWKSBURY — Some aspiring Tewksbury student actors will be performing this coming weekend in a musical to raise money for cancer treatment. Part of the Voices of Hope summer camp, the students will sing and dance in Matilda, JR., The Musical at The Nest, 25 Clark Road, in Andover. Wynn Middle School teacher and Voices of Hope artistic director Jon DiPrima leads the kids.
“Our summer program gives students a chance to not only perform, but to learn about the inner workings of a production,” said DiPrima.
DiPrima also runs the Wynn drama program, an award-winning after school program which has taken home many accolades in regional and state competitions.
The program, designed for youth ages 10-17, brings students from around the Merrimack Valley together to work on a show each summer. The shows raise money for Voices of Hope, a charitable organization that helps the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Massachusetts General Hospital with funding for medications and human trials of cancer treatments.
“All of our students have had some connection to cancer in their families,” said DiPrima.
The program’s motto is “Making cancer history, one song at a time!”
The format of the drama program is three days of production and rehearsal work and a fourth day reserved as a workshop. Students had visits from actors, production professionals, stage managers, lighting and sound professionals — all providing the kids with a way to learn about the whole business of stage production, not just acting.
“We welcome all students,” said DiPrima, noting that a student need not have an acting background to participate, but there are auditions for the program.
Student performers from Tewksbury include Greg Mercado, Darren Castiglione, Dasia Allen, Lucia Alvarado, Ryan King, Allison Shpritzer, Elena Pejic, Helen Flaherty, and Jessica DeChellis.
“One thing I like about the Matilda Jr. show is its empowering message about standing up for yourself against bullies. It’s not only relevant for younger generations, but for older, as well. I think kids should get involved because it’s for a great cause and theater is a fun way to express yourself,” said Allen.
The show Matilda, JR. The Musical is based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical. Dahl’s Matilda JR, The Musical, tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Tickets are available for the upcoming show at vohboston.org. The show will run Aug. 11-14 at the Andover facility. If you can’t catch this performance, Voices of Hope is also performing in October with a Sondheim, Schwarz and Webber show at the North Shore Music Theater on Oct. 8 as part of their fall gala, celebrating three of Broadway’s most beloved composers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.