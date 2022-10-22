TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Oct. 12, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Resident Al Mancini spoke in the citizens forum section about a recent special education confidentiality breach, the fourth since May.
“I really think it’s become part of the culture here… I believe this has become accepted practice,” he said.
Mancini noted that families of special education students have varying levels of comfort with confidentiality depending on their personal situation, comparing the exposure of a student attending a reading support class versus a student who has a feeding tube, but emphasized that the district has a responsibility to uphold privacy for all special education students and families.
In her superintendent and staff report, Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that TMHS sophomores and juniors recently had the chance to take the PSAT in school. Seniors took the day for college and career exploration and post-graduate planning, and freshmen participated in teambuilding activities.
District leaders also convened small-group instruction rounds to observe classrooms at the Wynn Middle School with teachers and staff.
Theriault-Regan also reported that the district is conducting an audit on confidential student and staff data. The district is working with Steve Smith, founder of the Student Data Privacy Consortium, to make improvements.
Theriault-Regan mentioned that staff will be able to tour the new Center Elementary School later in the month, and principal Jay Harding has been sharing regular updates through an internally shared Google Classroom.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott shared out that teachers were able to quickly complete the DIBELS screener — a literacy skills assessment — allowing reading specialists to begin targeted instruction for students. In addition, the district’s professional learning community leads are working with collaborative education leadership expert Cale Birk to improve PLC outputs and classroom outcomes.
Business Manager Dave Libby reported that the district’s school bus tracking app is up and running, and 13 percent of the student body, or 400 students, have accessed their accounts. Libby also shared that he will be meeting with Town Manager Richard Montuori in November to discuss preparation for the FY24 budget, and several budget workshops will be held in early 2023.
The committee reviewed the unofficial enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year as of Oct. 3. The district has 3,211 enrolled students, with 758 students at TMHS. With the inclusion of the pre-K program, the Dewing School is the largest elementary school with 555 students.
McDermott shared that last year’s MCAS results are being mailed home to families, and tentative dates for the 2023 MCAS are available from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. McDermott and Theriault-Regan recently attended a DESE meeting to discuss score breakdowns and pandemic effects on education. McDermott plans to present the district’s MCAS results to the committee next month.
Committee Chair Bridget Garabedian shared that TMHS will be partnering with MassHire, the state’s workforce development program, to help students develop interview and resume skills and connect interested students with part-time employment opportunities. Garabedian also expressed interest in developing an onboarding process for new school committee members.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
