TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on Oct. 12, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.

Resident Al Mancini spoke in the citizens forum section about a recent special education confidentiality breach, the fourth since May.

“I really think it’s be­come part of the culture here… I believe this has become accepted practice,” he said.

Mancini noted that families of special education students have varying levels of comfort with confidentiality depending on their personal situation, comparing the exposure of a student attending a reading support class versus a student who has a feeding tube, but emphasized that the district has a responsibility to uphold privacy for all special education students and families.

In her superintendent and staff report, Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that TMHS sophomores and juniors recently had the chance to take the PSAT in school. Seniors took the day for college and career exploration and post-graduate planning, and freshmen participated in teambuilding activities.

District leaders also convened small-group in­struction rounds to ob­serve classrooms at the Wynn Middle School with teachers and staff.

Theriault-Regan also re­ported that the district is conducting an audit on confidential student and staff data. The district is working with Steve Smith, founder of the Student Data Privacy Consortium, to make im­provements.

Theriault-Regan mentioned that staff will be able to tour the new Cen­ter Elementary School later in the month, and principal Jay Harding has been sharing regular updates through an in­ternally shared Google Classroom.

Assistant Superinten­dent Lori McDermott shared out that teachers were able to quickly com­plete the DIBELS scree­n­er — a literacy skills assessment — allowing reading specialists to be­gin targeted instruction for students. In addition, the district’s professional learning community leads are working with collaborative education leadership expert Cale Birk to improve PLC outputs and classroom outcomes.

Business Manager Dave Libby reported that the district’s school bus trac­king app is up and running, and 13 percent of the student body, or 400 students, have accessed their accounts. Libby al­so shared that he will be meeting with Town Ma­nager Richard Montuori in November to discuss preparation for the FY24 budget, and several bud­get workshops will be held in early 2023.

The committee review­ed the unofficial enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year as of Oct. 3. The district has 3,211 enrolled students, with 758 students at TMHS. With the inclusion of the pre-K program, the Dewing School is the largest elementary school with 555 students.

McDermott shared that last year’s MCAS results are being mailed home to families, and tentative dates for the 2023 MCAS are available from the Department of Elemen­tary and Secondary Edu­cation. McDermott and Theriault-Regan recently attended a DESE meeting to discuss score break­­downs and pandemic effects on education. McDermott plans to present the district’s MCAS results to the committee next month.

Committee Chair Brid­get Garabedian shared that TMHS will be partnering with MassHire, the state’s workforce de­velopment program, to help students develop in­terview and resume skills and connect interested students with part-time employment opportunities. Garabedian also ex­pressed interest in developing an onboarding pro­cess for new school committee members.

The next meeting is sche­duled for Nov. 16, 2022. The meet­ing may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 22 and Veri­zon channel 34.

