TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, May 22, 2023, at town hall. Member Jonathan Ciampa was not present.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the town’s 2023-2027 Housing Production Plan is in the final stages of development with the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments and will be presented to the board at a June meeting. Lowder noted that the June 12 meeting is projected to have a packed agenda, with several new and continued hearings on the docket, and she is working with applicants to keep the meeting moving quickly through an “expeditious overview” of projects.
Lowder concluded her report by sharing that several businesses in town are finishing renovations and are planning openings in the next several weeks.
The board discussed an approval not required application for 3, 3R, and 4 Executive Place in Andover on the Tewksbury-Andover line at Burtt Road. The project includes two warehouses for a total of 224,900 square feet. Building inspectors in both towns noted that the parcels making up the project were never combined into one single lot. The board endorsed the plan to combine the parcels.
Retail marijuana company Pure Tewksbury Inc. requested a continuation for a discussion on a site plan review for a proposed dispensary at 1699 Shawsheen St.
The board discussed a site plan review and land disturbance application for David DiCenso, owner of Keri Plaza, at 1695 Shawsheen St. Engineer Jeff Koetteritz outlined a plan to open a branch of Lowell-based Smyth Cannabis in a mixed use 6,600 square foot building, about 4,500 square feet of which would be dedicated to retail marijuana with an additional office suite.
Smyth owner Jim Statires expects to see between 300 and 400 customers per day. Board members asked about the impact of freight trains near the site, which could slow traffic, and continued the issue to June 12.
The board was scheduled to discuss a site plan review and special permit application for Carnation Cannabis at 913 East St., but the application was withdrawn without prejudice by the applicant because the location is outside of the allowable dispensary zone.
Ecogy Energy requested a continuation for a discussion on a site plan review and special permit application for a proposed solar canopy and battery storage facility at the Thermo Fisher Scientific campus at 2 Radcliff Road.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
